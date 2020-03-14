All apartments in La Quinta
50325 Via Amante

50325 Via Amante · (714) 925-4038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50325 Via Amante, La Quinta, CA 92253
Palmilla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Behind the guard gated community of Palmilla, is this beautiful contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, complete with designer furnishings, with a spacious detached casita. As you step through the front door, you enter into the Great Room with high ceilings featuring wall to wall, floor to ceiling pocket glass doors overlooking the stunning pool area. You can cozy up in front of the stacked stone fireplace. Custom slate flooring throughout the Great Room, dining room and kitchen. The Gourmet Island kitchen with granite counters has top of the line appliances. The Master Suite has a sitting area overlooking the sparkling pebble tech pool, complete with a water feature, and and a stack stone spa. The Master Bath has a large, glassed in stone shower and a large soaking tub. The guest room and the detached casita have their own sumptuous, private baths. Great Room and the Master Suite have remote controlled shades on the expansive sliding doors. The backyard is an entertainers dream, complete with large pool, spa, sitting areas and a built-in barbeque.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50325 Via Amante have any available units?
50325 Via Amante has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50325 Via Amante have?
Some of 50325 Via Amante's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50325 Via Amante currently offering any rent specials?
50325 Via Amante isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50325 Via Amante pet-friendly?
No, 50325 Via Amante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 50325 Via Amante offer parking?
No, 50325 Via Amante does not offer parking.
Does 50325 Via Amante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50325 Via Amante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50325 Via Amante have a pool?
Yes, 50325 Via Amante has a pool.
Does 50325 Via Amante have accessible units?
No, 50325 Via Amante does not have accessible units.
Does 50325 Via Amante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50325 Via Amante has units with dishwashers.
Does 50325 Via Amante have units with air conditioning?
No, 50325 Via Amante does not have units with air conditioning.
