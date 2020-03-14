50325 Via Amante

Amenities

Behind the guard gated community of Palmilla, is this beautiful contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, complete with designer furnishings, with a spacious detached casita. As you step through the front door, you enter into the Great Room with high ceilings featuring wall to wall, floor to ceiling pocket glass doors overlooking the stunning pool area. You can cozy up in front of the stacked stone fireplace. Custom slate flooring throughout the Great Room, dining room and kitchen. The Gourmet Island kitchen with granite counters has top of the line appliances. The Master Suite has a sitting area overlooking the sparkling pebble tech pool, complete with a water feature, and and a stack stone spa. The Master Bath has a large, glassed in stone shower and a large soaking tub. The guest room and the detached casita have their own sumptuous, private baths. Great Room and the Master Suite have remote controlled shades on the expansive sliding doors. The backyard is an entertainers dream, complete with large pool, spa, sitting areas and a built-in barbeque.