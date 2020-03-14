50265 Via Amante

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Palmilla, not just a home a lifestyle! This master planned community features boldly designed showcase homes set among shimmering lakes, original metal sculptures and lush desert landscaping that has won several builder awards! The WEST facing highly sought after Palo Brea model features a terrific open floor plan with ceiling to floor pocket sliders, living rm stack stone wall to wall fireplace, 24x24 tiled flooring, vaulted ceilings, step down wet bar, granite, designer appointed furnishings, gourmet chef's kitchen, custom paint & electronics throughout the home make it move in ready. Family and friends can enjoy the private backyard with custom pebble tech pool with raised stack stone spa, oversized flag stone BBQ, and upgraded pavers throughout the backyard.