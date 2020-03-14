All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:02 PM

50265 Via Amante

50265 Via Amante · (805) 857-8816
Location

50265 Via Amante, La Quinta, CA 92253
Palmilla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Palmilla, not just a home a lifestyle! This master planned community features boldly designed showcase homes set among shimmering lakes, original metal sculptures and lush desert landscaping that has won several builder awards! The WEST facing highly sought after Palo Brea model features a terrific open floor plan with ceiling to floor pocket sliders, living rm stack stone wall to wall fireplace, 24x24 tiled flooring, vaulted ceilings, step down wet bar, granite, designer appointed furnishings, gourmet chef's kitchen, custom paint & electronics throughout the home make it move in ready. Family and friends can enjoy the private backyard with custom pebble tech pool with raised stack stone spa, oversized flag stone BBQ, and upgraded pavers throughout the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50265 Via Amante have any available units?
50265 Via Amante has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50265 Via Amante have?
Some of 50265 Via Amante's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50265 Via Amante currently offering any rent specials?
50265 Via Amante isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50265 Via Amante pet-friendly?
No, 50265 Via Amante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 50265 Via Amante offer parking?
No, 50265 Via Amante does not offer parking.
Does 50265 Via Amante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50265 Via Amante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50265 Via Amante have a pool?
Yes, 50265 Via Amante has a pool.
Does 50265 Via Amante have accessible units?
No, 50265 Via Amante does not have accessible units.
Does 50265 Via Amante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50265 Via Amante has units with dishwashers.
Does 50265 Via Amante have units with air conditioning?
No, 50265 Via Amante does not have units with air conditioning.
