49035 Tango Court

Amenities
Booked Feb-May 1 2020 La Quinta! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.50 bath, master bedroom retreat is now a 4th bedroom with no closet, Gardenia Model home has been beautifully upgraded to include oak cabinets w/custom rollouts, granite counters, convection microwave & Stove, Formal living room w/gorgeous custom oak mantel surround on fireplace, formal dining room, separate eat-In kitchen area & separate family room overlook fabulous landscaped backyard and sparking pool & spa. Powder Room on 1st level. Spacious Master Suite separate with soaking tub. Baths have been updated with new oak comfort height vanities w/marble slab tops. Soft neutral tones and 18 tile throughout, Milgard windows for energy efficiency, new doors, ceiling fans. Remodeled 15x30 Pebble Tec plaster pool & spa, plus additional 7'x7' Electric Spa, 2 Fountains & professional Malibu lighting complete this Dream Home! This is the perfect vacation rental. Available ALL MONTHS! BOOK NOW