La Quinta, CA
49035 Tango Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:44 PM

49035 Tango Court

49035 Tango Court · (760) 779-8833
Location

49035 Tango Court, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2004 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Booked Feb-May 1 2020 La Quinta! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.50 bath, master bedroom retreat is now a 4th bedroom with no closet, Gardenia Model home has been beautifully upgraded to include oak cabinets w/custom rollouts, granite counters, convection microwave & Stove, Formal living room w/gorgeous custom oak mantel surround on fireplace, formal dining room, separate eat-In kitchen area & separate family room overlook fabulous landscaped backyard and sparking pool & spa. Powder Room on 1st level. Spacious Master Suite separate with soaking tub. Baths have been updated with new oak comfort height vanities w/marble slab tops. Soft neutral tones and 18 tile throughout, Milgard windows for energy efficiency, new doors, ceiling fans. Remodeled 15x30 Pebble Tec plaster pool & spa, plus additional 7'x7' Electric Spa, 2 Fountains & professional Malibu lighting complete this Dream Home! This is the perfect vacation rental. Available ALL MONTHS! BOOK NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49035 Tango Court have any available units?
49035 Tango Court has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49035 Tango Court have?
Some of 49035 Tango Court's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49035 Tango Court currently offering any rent specials?
49035 Tango Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49035 Tango Court pet-friendly?
No, 49035 Tango Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 49035 Tango Court offer parking?
Yes, 49035 Tango Court offers parking.
Does 49035 Tango Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49035 Tango Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49035 Tango Court have a pool?
Yes, 49035 Tango Court has a pool.
Does 49035 Tango Court have accessible units?
No, 49035 Tango Court does not have accessible units.
Does 49035 Tango Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 49035 Tango Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49035 Tango Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 49035 Tango Court does not have units with air conditioning.
