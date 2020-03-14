All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 48539 Legacy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
48539 Legacy Drive
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:09 PM

48539 Legacy Drive

48539 Legacy Drive · (760) 777-4880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

48539 Legacy Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Legacy Villas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
hot tub
tennis court
Legacy Villas - La Quinta, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: Twins, 3rd bedroom: Queen. Another home nestled up against the Santa Rosa Mountains within Legacy Villas... This development is located just next door to the La Quinta Resort. OUR GUESTS ENJOY FULL USE OF THE FACILITIES AT LA QUINTA RESORT. Enjoy the Spa, play golf, play tennis, dine out and enjoy the resort...the sky is the limit! A perfect family retreat! Non-smoking. No PetsLa Quinta City Permit 768210

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48539 Legacy Drive have any available units?
48539 Legacy Drive has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 48539 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
48539 Legacy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48539 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 48539 Legacy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 48539 Legacy Drive offer parking?
No, 48539 Legacy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 48539 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48539 Legacy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48539 Legacy Drive have a pool?
No, 48539 Legacy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 48539 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 48539 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 48539 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 48539 Legacy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48539 Legacy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 48539 Legacy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48539 Legacy Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity