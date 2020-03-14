All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 44395 Monticello Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
44395 Monticello Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:07 AM

44395 Monticello Avenue

44395 Monticello Avenue · (760) 776-2471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

44395 Monticello Avenue, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
bocce court
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Live in desirable N. La Quinta in the Monticello development in this immaculate home that shows pride of ownership w/3 BR, 2BA & approx. 1,722 SF of comfortable living. Close to the top rated International Baccalaureate schools. There are vaulted ceilings w/ fans, formal dining & living rooms, new garage door, new carpet & tiled floors! The kitchen has a center island, tiled counters, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & a French door to the beautifully landscaped private backyard! There are fruit trees & RV parking! The family room is adjacent to the kitchen w/a tiled fireplace surround & glass doors. The master suite is spacious w/ soaring ceilings, walk-in closet & has sliders to the wonderful backyard! The master bath has dual sinks & a tub/shower combo. The two guest rooms share the guest bath. Convenient indoor laundry room. There is a community park & a little lending library! Close to shopping, delicious restaurants & a stadium seating movie theater! A 10+!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44395 Monticello Avenue have any available units?
44395 Monticello Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44395 Monticello Avenue have?
Some of 44395 Monticello Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44395 Monticello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
44395 Monticello Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44395 Monticello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 44395 Monticello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 44395 Monticello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 44395 Monticello Avenue does offer parking.
Does 44395 Monticello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44395 Monticello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44395 Monticello Avenue have a pool?
No, 44395 Monticello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 44395 Monticello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 44395 Monticello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 44395 Monticello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 44395 Monticello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44395 Monticello Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 44395 Monticello Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 44395 Monticello Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity