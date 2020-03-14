44395 Monticello Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets bocce court fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court on-site laundry parking garage media room

Live in desirable N. La Quinta in the Monticello development in this immaculate home that shows pride of ownership w/3 BR, 2BA & approx. 1,722 SF of comfortable living. Close to the top rated International Baccalaureate schools. There are vaulted ceilings w/ fans, formal dining & living rooms, new garage door, new carpet & tiled floors! The kitchen has a center island, tiled counters, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & a French door to the beautifully landscaped private backyard! There are fruit trees & RV parking! The family room is adjacent to the kitchen w/a tiled fireplace surround & glass doors. The master suite is spacious w/ soaring ceilings, walk-in closet & has sliders to the wonderful backyard! The master bath has dual sinks & a tub/shower combo. The two guest rooms share the guest bath. Convenient indoor laundry room. There is a community park & a little lending library! Close to shopping, delicious restaurants & a stadium seating movie theater! A 10+!