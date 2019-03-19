All apartments in La Presa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9820 Huron St

9820 Huron Street · No Longer Available
Location

9820 Huron Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 Huron St have any available units?
9820 Huron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 9820 Huron St have?
Some of 9820 Huron St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
9820 Huron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 Huron St pet-friendly?
No, 9820 Huron St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 9820 Huron St offer parking?
No, 9820 Huron St does not offer parking.
Does 9820 Huron St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9820 Huron St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 Huron St have a pool?
No, 9820 Huron St does not have a pool.
Does 9820 Huron St have accessible units?
No, 9820 Huron St does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 Huron St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 Huron St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9820 Huron St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9820 Huron St does not have units with air conditioning.
