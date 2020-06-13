Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Presa, CA

Finding an apartment in La Presa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1021 La Presa Avenue
1021 La Presa Avenue, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1207 sqft
Nice renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring and paint. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced backyard with covered patio areas. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Fireplace in living room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
947 Gillespie Drive
947 Gillespie Drive, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Bright & Spacious w/ Large Yard!! - This is a must see! Bright and spacious this house features laminate flooring, ceiling fans, oversized windows, carpeted bedrooms, granite kitchen countertops, gas stove, large driveway to fit several vehicles,
Results within 1 mile of La Presa

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3202 Barcelona St
3202 South Barcelona Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1/2 OFF 1st month's rent 3 BEDROOM/1 BATH HOUSE - GATED - ROOM FOR TOY HAULER - Relaxing atmosphere in a country like setting, yet 12 minutes from Downtown San Diego. Pets ok. Plenty of parking space, fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Skyline
1 Unit Available
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
Townhome Gated Community in the heart of Paradise Hills, 2Story, 2Car Garage attached, small backyard, Trash Included, community Pool & BBQ area Close to 125 & 805 Freeways Close to 32nd Naval Military Property is available now More info & apply

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Skyline
1 Unit Available
272 Coolwater Dr
272 Coolwater Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1040 sqft
4 BR/ 1.5 BA 1040 SQFT San Diego Home - Spacious single story home in San Diego. The property has a large and open floor plan. New carpet and flooring throughout the property. Family room opens to a large patio and spacious backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
972 Osage Street
972 Osage Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1184 sqft
4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in Spring Valley - This 1,184 square feet house, featuring features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a 10,600 square feet lot which means lots of room for the entire family.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
5217 Aleman Place
5217 Aleman Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Bonita Country Home - Single story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac with RV parking. This home includes a family room, dining area and gas fireplace. Enjoy the large back yard. House is on approx 1/4 acre. Tenant pays all utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
2123 Siegle Court
2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1753 sqft
Cul-de-sac 5 bedroom Lemon Grove - Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available in June with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3418 Fairway Dr
3418 Fairway Drive, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Adorable detached home in La Mesa. Just a jaunt from the Village! This home has tons of original charm yet has still has some great upgrades...

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7971 Lincoln St
7971 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1229 sqft
Completely renovated bungalow home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Attached one car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7973 Lincoln St
7973 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
988 sqft
New construction home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Long driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Large yard.
Results within 5 miles of La Presa
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Terra Nova
13 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Otay Ranch
4 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1713 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
28 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Rancho - Del Rey
13 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Otay Ranch Village
19 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,624
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in La Presa, CA

Finding an apartment in La Presa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

