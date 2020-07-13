/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
111 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in La Presa, CA
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
528 Concepcion Ave
528 Concepcion Avenue, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
875 sqft
Totally remodeled Spring Valley duplex - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been completely remodeled with new flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinet and appliances, new bathrooms and new windows.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
1545 Sweetwater Lane
1545 Sweetwater Lane, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1134 sqft
Stunning 2B/1BA Upgraded House w/ Panoramic View, Deck & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning 2B/1BA house available for lease in Spring Valley featuring over 1130 SF of living space over one level.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
947 Gillespie Drive
947 Gillespie Drive, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Bright & Spacious w/ Large Yard!! - This is a must see! Bright and spacious this house features laminate flooring, ceiling fans, oversized windows, carpeted bedrooms, granite kitchen countertops, gas stove, large driveway to fit several vehicles,
Results within 1 mile of La Presa
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skyline
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
2Story, 2Car garage attached, small Backyard, Trash included, washer & dryer room, walk-in Pantry, Community Pool & BBQ area More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12917931 (RLNE5426062)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **JUST REDUCED!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home has Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and a lofted
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
7973 Lincoln St
7973 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
988 sqft
New construction home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Long driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Large yard.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
2123 Siegle Court
2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1753 sqft
Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is now available with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area and brand new, never lived on carpet in the bedrooms and hallway.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jamacha Lomita
8425 Innsdale Ln
8425 Innsdale Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1445 sqft
4 BR/ 2 BA 1445 SQFT San Diego Home - Beautifully home in San Diego. The property has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of La Presa
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
6 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
8 Units Available
City Heights
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
13 Units Available
Terra Nova
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
15 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Hilltop
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,781
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.