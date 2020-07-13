Apartment List
111 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in La Presa, CA

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
528 Concepcion Ave
528 Concepcion Avenue, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
875 sqft
Totally remodeled Spring Valley duplex - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been completely remodeled with new flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinet and appliances, new bathrooms and new windows.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
1545 Sweetwater Lane
1545 Sweetwater Lane, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1134 sqft
Stunning 2B/1BA Upgraded House w/ Panoramic View, Deck & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning 2B/1BA house available for lease in Spring Valley featuring over 1130 SF of living space over one level.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
947 Gillespie Drive
947 Gillespie Drive, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Bright & Spacious w/ Large Yard!! - This is a must see! Bright and spacious this house features laminate flooring, ceiling fans, oversized windows, carpeted bedrooms, granite kitchen countertops, gas stove, large driveway to fit several vehicles,
Results within 1 mile of La Presa

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skyline
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
2Story, 2Car garage attached, small Backyard, Trash included, washer & dryer room, walk-in Pantry, Community Pool & BBQ area More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12917931 (RLNE5426062)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **JUST REDUCED!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home has Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and a lofted

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
7973 Lincoln St
7973 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
988 sqft
New construction home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Long driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Large yard.

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
2123 Siegle Court
2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1753 sqft
Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is now available with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area and brand new, never lived on carpet in the bedrooms and hallway.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jamacha Lomita
8425 Innsdale Ln
8425 Innsdale Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1445 sqft
4 BR/ 2 BA 1445 SQFT San Diego Home - Beautifully home in San Diego. The property has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of La Presa
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
6 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
8 Units Available
City Heights
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
13 Units Available
Terra Nova
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
15 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Hilltop
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,781
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.

