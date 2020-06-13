Apartment List
CA
la presa
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

115 Apartments for rent in La Presa, CA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1021 La Presa Avenue
1021 La Presa Avenue, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1207 sqft
Nice renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring and paint. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced backyard with covered patio areas. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Fireplace in living room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
438 Ridgeway Court
438 Ridgeway Court, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1024 sqft
Come see this spacious and bright townhome with nobody above or below you! This two bedroom and one and a half bathroom townhome features laminate wood flooring throughout and a private patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1629 Maria Ave
1629 Maria Avenue, La Presa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2371 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom with a view - Property Id: 74215 Beautiful, fully renovated, 4 bedroom / 3 bath house with amazing views to the Ocean, Downtown Sand Diego, Coronado and Sweetwater Reservoir! Enjoy central A/C and heat, a nice patio and plenty
Results within 1 mile of La Presa

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Terraces
1 Unit Available
2352 GROVE VIEW ROAD
2352 Grove View Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1629 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM BONITA HOME! - 1ST TIME RENTAL! THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND UPGRADED! ALL THE ADDED SPECIAL TOUCHES MAKE THIS HOME THE MOST DESIRABLE IN THE AREA. TILE AND HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skyline
1 Unit Available
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
Townhome Gated Community in the heart of Paradise Hills, 2Story, 2Car Garage attached, small backyard, Trash Included, community Pool & BBQ area Close to 125 & 805 Freeways Close to 32nd Naval Military Property is available now More info & apply

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skyline
1 Unit Available
272 Coolwater Dr
272 Coolwater Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1040 sqft
4 BR/ 1.5 BA 1040 SQFT San Diego Home - Spacious single story home in San Diego. The property has a large and open floor plan. New carpet and flooring throughout the property. Family room opens to a large patio and spacious backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3418 Fairway Dr
3418 Fairway Drive, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Adorable detached home in La Mesa. Just a jaunt from the Village! This home has tons of original charm yet has still has some great upgrades...
Results within 5 miles of La Presa
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Rancho - Del Rey
13 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Lemon Grove
9 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
$
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
610 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lemon Grove
4 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch
14 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Murray
16 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
28 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
El Cajon
3 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
City Heights
8 Units Available
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Otay Ranch Village
19 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,777
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in La Presa, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Presa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

