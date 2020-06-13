Apartment List
la presa
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM

117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Presa, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1021 La Presa Avenue
1021 La Presa Avenue, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1207 sqft
Nice renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring and paint. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced backyard with covered patio areas. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Fireplace in living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1629 Maria Ave
1629 Maria Avenue, La Presa, CA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom with a view - Property Id: 74215 Beautiful, fully renovated, 4 bedroom / 3 bath house with amazing views to the Ocean, Downtown Sand Diego, Coronado and Sweetwater Reservoir! Enjoy central A/C and heat, a nice patio and plenty
Results within 1 mile of La Presa

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8980 Lamar Street
8980 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in a beautiful gated community checks all the boxes. The downstairs boasts an open floor plan, tile flooring, premium counter tops, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
972 Osage Street
972 Osage Street, San Diego, CA
4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in Spring Valley - This 1,184 square feet house, featuring features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a 10,600 square feet lot which means lots of room for the entire family.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
5217 Aleman Place
5217 Aleman Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Bonita Country Home - Single story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac with RV parking. This home includes a family room, dining area and gas fireplace. Enjoy the large back yard. House is on approx 1/4 acre. Tenant pays all utilities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Terraces
1 Unit Available
2352 GROVE VIEW ROAD
2352 Grove View Road, San Diego, CA
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM BONITA HOME! - 1ST TIME RENTAL! THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND UPGRADED! ALL THE ADDED SPECIAL TOUCHES MAKE THIS HOME THE MOST DESIRABLE IN THE AREA. TILE AND HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
2123 Siegle Court
2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA
Cul-de-sac 5 bedroom Lemon Grove - Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available in June with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3202 Barcelona St
3202 South Barcelona Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1/2 OFF 1st month's rent 3 BEDROOM/1 BATH HOUSE - GATED - ROOM FOR TOY HAULER - Relaxing atmosphere in a country like setting, yet 12 minutes from Downtown San Diego. Pets ok. Plenty of parking space, fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skyline
1 Unit Available
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
Townhome Gated Community in the heart of Paradise Hills, 2Story, 2Car Garage attached, small backyard, Trash Included, community Pool & BBQ area Close to 125 & 805 Freeways Close to 32nd Naval Military Property is available now More info & apply

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7318 Canton Drive
7318 Canton Drive, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1323 sqft
Super 3Br/2Ba Recently Renovated Home with Central Heating/AC - Super 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home that has been recently renovated on the interior. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skyline
1 Unit Available
272 Coolwater Dr
272 Coolwater Drive, San Diego, CA
4 BR/ 1.5 BA 1040 SQFT San Diego Home - Spacious single story home in San Diego. The property has a large and open floor plan. New carpet and flooring throughout the property. Family room opens to a large patio and spacious backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3418 Fairway Dr
3418 Fairway Drive, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Adorable detached home in La Mesa. Just a jaunt from the Village! This home has tons of original charm yet has still has some great upgrades...

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7971 Lincoln St
7971 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1229 sqft
Completely renovated bungalow home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Attached one car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7973 Lincoln St
7973 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
988 sqft
New construction home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Long driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Large yard.
Results within 5 miles of La Presa
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Rancho - Del Rey
15 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Otay Ranch Village
19 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch Village
6 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch
12 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunbowl
18 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch
14 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch
3 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1713 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

