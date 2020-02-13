16501 Stonehaven Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful condo built-in 1990 at The Glen At Hillsborough. Located in a nice and peaceful neighborhood that is in close proximity to a community pool, golf course, gyms, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and much more! This home has a bright and open floor plan with high cathedral ceilings. The main floor includes one bedroom with a full bathroom, kitchen with a walk-in pantry, fireplace in the living room, and access to a cozy backyard patio space. Upstairs we have the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings and a second bedroom. Includes a convenient laundry area with a washer and dryer hook up on the main level, and an attached two-car garage space. There is also plenty of guest parking in the neighborhood!