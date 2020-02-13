All apartments in La Mirada
La Mirada, CA
16501 Stonehaven Court
16501 Stonehaven Court

16501 Stonehaven Court
La Mirada
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

16501 Stonehaven Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful condo built-in 1990 at The Glen At Hillsborough. Located in a nice and peaceful neighborhood that is in close proximity to a community pool, golf course, gyms, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and much more! This home has a bright and open floor plan with high cathedral ceilings. The main floor includes one bedroom with a full bathroom, kitchen with a walk-in pantry, fireplace in the living room, and access to a cozy backyard patio space. Upstairs we have the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings and a second bedroom. Includes a convenient laundry area with a washer and dryer hook up on the main level, and an attached two-car garage space. There is also plenty of guest parking in the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16501 Stonehaven Court have any available units?
16501 Stonehaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16501 Stonehaven Court have?
Some of 16501 Stonehaven Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16501 Stonehaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
16501 Stonehaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16501 Stonehaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 16501 Stonehaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16501 Stonehaven Court offer parking?
Yes, 16501 Stonehaven Court offers parking.
Does 16501 Stonehaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16501 Stonehaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16501 Stonehaven Court have a pool?
Yes, 16501 Stonehaven Court has a pool.
Does 16501 Stonehaven Court have accessible units?
No, 16501 Stonehaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16501 Stonehaven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16501 Stonehaven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16501 Stonehaven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16501 Stonehaven Court does not have units with air conditioning.

