13634 La Jolla Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Immaculately maintained spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, extensively upgraded condo is ready to move in, walking in unit, at the La Mirada active adult community association must be 55 or old , 24/7 security guard, community has an array of service to enhance the quality of life for residents, such as large pool, spa, tennis courts, dancing hall, woodworking shop, gymnasium, community club house, art and craft room, and much more, the beautifully tree line community has scenic walking paths with a very serene and private setting for lovely evening strolls.