Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

13634 La Jolla Circle

13634 La Jolla Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13634 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculately maintained spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, extensively upgraded condo is ready to move in, walking in unit, at the La Mirada active adult community association must be 55 or old , 24/7 security guard, community has an array of service to enhance the quality of life for residents, such as large pool, spa, tennis courts, dancing hall, woodworking shop, gymnasium, community club house, art and craft room, and much more, the beautifully tree line community has scenic walking paths with a very serene and private setting for lovely evening strolls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13634 La Jolla Circle have any available units?
13634 La Jolla Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13634 La Jolla Circle have?
Some of 13634 La Jolla Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13634 La Jolla Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13634 La Jolla Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13634 La Jolla Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13634 La Jolla Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13634 La Jolla Circle offer parking?
No, 13634 La Jolla Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13634 La Jolla Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13634 La Jolla Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13634 La Jolla Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13634 La Jolla Circle has a pool.
Does 13634 La Jolla Circle have accessible units?
No, 13634 La Jolla Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13634 La Jolla Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13634 La Jolla Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 13634 La Jolla Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13634 La Jolla Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
