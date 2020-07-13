/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
257 Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes
2515 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Del Mar, CA, apartment homes located near Sea World and the San Diego Zoo. Upstairs units with ocean views, newly upgraded kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with washer and dryer in every unit.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
1552 Camino Del Mar
1552 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$7,000
900 sqft
Dream getaway Available August & Sept. Features spectacular whitewater, sand and coastline views. Del Mar beach colony resort condo located in the heart of the village. Hear the ocean, walk to beach, parks, shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
1562 Camino Del Mar
1562 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,600
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September. All out the BEST vacation spot in Del Mar. Beautiful and spacious Del Mar Beach Colony condominium offers 1 bedroom with optional bedroom, 2 full baths, full white water ocean and sand views.
Results within 1 mile of Del Mar
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
6 Units Available
Solana Beach
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Seaside community in Solana Beach, CA. Large studio apartments with full baths, private balconies, and updated flooring. Swimming pool and BBQ area next to attractive landscaping and on-site laundry facility.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
5 Units Available
Solana Beach
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
544 Via de la Valle Unit D
544 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
860 sqft
544 Via de la Valle Unit D Available 08/17/20 1 Bed/1 Bath Del Mar Condo w/ Garage, Laundry, Close to Ocean + Fairgrounds - This beautifully remodeled, first floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is located at Triple Crown Del Mar, across Via de la Valle from
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
534 Via de la Valle
534 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1426 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2 condo in Triple Crown. Newly remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and soft close cabinets. Very open floor plan that's light and bright with vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Heights
2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy
2233 Del Mar Scenic Parkway, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1446 sqft
Ocean view! Fully furnished two bedroom townhome with an additional office downstairs. Features a peaceful patio, and a private balcony off the dining room with ocean, lagoon and sunset views. Located across from the Torrey Pines State Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
591 S SIERRA Avenue
591 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1608 sqft
OCEAN FRONT COMMUNITY ~ SOLANA BEACH ~ Beautifully Remodeled Ocean View in Seascape Sur! 2 bed/2 1/2 bath town home in an oceanfront gated community. Large open living/dining area w/fireplace and views to ocean.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Heights
12996 Caminito de las Olas
12996 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1764 sqft
Great end unit with Ocean view from both levels. Freshly remodeled with laminate flooring throughout living areas and plush berber carpet in Bedrooms. Elegant large shower in entry level bath and freshly tiled tub with shower upstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
521 S Sierra
521 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1608 sqft
RATES ARE SEASONAL- Current rate reflected is Mid Season Monthly Price. Please visit avantivacationrentals.com for pricing and availability.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
833 Beachfront Drive
833 Beach Front Drive, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$20,000
1082 sqft
Rental available from 8/1/2020 to 9/30/2020. Your dog is welcome! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Condo is on the beach, close to restaurants, shopping and the Del Mar Race Track. You’ll love our place because of the location...
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Next available September 9th. Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Heights
2034 Carmel Valley Road
2034 Carmel Valley Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1426 sqft
Clean upgraded 'A' unit fully furnished (turnkey) across the street from Torrey Pines State Beach and Park. Wood flooring upstairs and tile down, easy upkeep and perfect for the beach location.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Heights
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
1060 America Way
1060 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL Pricing based on Season. Current rate reflected is Mid Season.
Results within 5 miles of Del Mar
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
4 Units Available
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
A beach-style community with incredible views of the coast. Apartments feature full kitchens with newer appliances, crown molding, breakfast bars and private balconies patios. On-site pool, spa, fitness center and laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
45 Units Available
Carmel Valley
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,405
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,812
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Carmel Valley
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,283
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,058
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,583
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,327
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
North City
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
