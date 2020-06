Amenities

Did you ever watch the T.V. show Melrose Place? If so, then you will LOVE the look-alike layout of this sleek complex. Large 1 bedroom condo available 9/1/19 in the heart of La Mesa Village. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and trolley stop. Updated finishes, extra large closet, covered assigned parking, secure gated complex, community laundry room onsite. Nice and quiet complex near all the action and buzz La Mesa Village has to offer.