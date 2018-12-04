All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

7000 SARANAC ST #21

7000 Saranac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

7000 Saranac Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Quiet 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Must See!! - This spacious and recently remodeled end unit is very private by facing an open hillside and features 2 patios. The large Living Room and Dining Room are perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen stands out with new stainless appliances, including separate gas cook top with hood, separate gas oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. The counter top is high-end quartz and has space to use as a breakfast bar or buffet. There is plentiful storage including hanging see-through cabinets that are perfect for display.

Outside boasts two patios, private entrance, along with tennis courts. Or relax by the refreshing pool and spa located within walking distance of the unit. Close to SDSU and Freeways without being tucked away in a crowded complex.

Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555.

General Qualifications:
-Six Months Current Employment
-Six Months Rental History
-No Evictions
-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent

*Approval and deposit amount are based on approved credit.

DRE Lic #01933756

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4912870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 SARANAC ST #21 have any available units?
7000 SARANAC ST #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 SARANAC ST #21 have?
Some of 7000 SARANAC ST #21's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 SARANAC ST #21 currently offering any rent specials?
7000 SARANAC ST #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 SARANAC ST #21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7000 SARANAC ST #21 is pet friendly.
Does 7000 SARANAC ST #21 offer parking?
Yes, 7000 SARANAC ST #21 offers parking.
Does 7000 SARANAC ST #21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7000 SARANAC ST #21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 SARANAC ST #21 have a pool?
Yes, 7000 SARANAC ST #21 has a pool.
Does 7000 SARANAC ST #21 have accessible units?
No, 7000 SARANAC ST #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 SARANAC ST #21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 SARANAC ST #21 has units with dishwashers.
