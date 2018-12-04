7000 SARANAC ST #21

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Quiet 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Must See!! - This spacious and recently remodeled end unit is very private by facing an open hillside and features 2 patios. The large Living Room and Dining Room are perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen stands out with new stainless appliances, including separate gas cook top with hood, separate gas oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. The counter top is high-end quartz and has space to use as a breakfast bar or buffet. There is plentiful storage including hanging see-through cabinets that are perfect for display.



Outside boasts two patios, private entrance, along with tennis courts. Or relax by the refreshing pool and spa located within walking distance of the unit. Close to SDSU and Freeways without being tucked away in a crowded complex.



Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555.



General Qualifications:

-Six Months Current Employment

-Six Months Rental History

-No Evictions

-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent



*Approval and deposit amount are based on approved credit.



No Cats Allowed



