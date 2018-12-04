5700 Baltimore Dr #139

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

1 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Condo at Lake Park Condos; 2nd floor unit - Single story condo; 2nd floor unit at Lake Park Condominiums with lots of amenities. Property Located near shopping, dining, freeway access and Lake Murray.



This unit has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave. Small dining area.



The condo has radiant heating and plenty of windows for fresh air. Large balcony accessible from both the living room and bedroom with views of the garden area. Complex has coin laundry in each building, clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, spas, pools and on-site security patrol. Tenant are required to pay a one-time registration fee of $125 to the HOA upon move in.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water,Trash and Sewer PAID, No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851931)