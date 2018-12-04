All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5700 Baltimore Dr #139.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5700 Baltimore Dr #139
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5700 Baltimore Dr #139

5700 Baltimore Drive · (619) 464-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5700 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
1 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Condo at Lake Park Condos; 2nd floor unit - Single story condo; 2nd floor unit at Lake Park Condominiums with lots of amenities. Property Located near shopping, dining, freeway access and Lake Murray.

This unit has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave. Small dining area.

The condo has radiant heating and plenty of windows for fresh air. Large balcony accessible from both the living room and bedroom with views of the garden area. Complex has coin laundry in each building, clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, spas, pools and on-site security patrol. Tenant are required to pay a one-time registration fee of $125 to the HOA upon move in.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water,Trash and Sewer PAID, No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 have any available units?
5700 Baltimore Dr #139 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 have?
Some of 5700 Baltimore Dr #139's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Baltimore Dr #139 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 offer parking?
No, 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 does not offer parking.
Does 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 have a pool?
Yes, 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 has a pool.
Does 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 have accessible units?
No, 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Baltimore Dr #139 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5700 Baltimore Dr #139?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity