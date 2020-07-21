All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

4062 Charles Street

4062 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

4062 Charles Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
La Mesa House 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/Extra Room, Washer Dryer - This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath w/ bonus room house is located on a charming street in La Mesa. The open concept kitchen features recessed lighting, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator. The living room and bedrooms have wood flooring throughout with tile in the Kitchen, bathroom and extra room. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and the master bedroom has a window A/C unit. Some of the amenities include backyard, 2 car driveway and shared Washer/Dryer.

There is a granny flat in the back of the property which the owner visits only a few times a month.

No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- Renter's Insurance Required -- Residents responsible for gas, electric and 85% water.

AVAILABLE NOW! PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #0202246

(RLNE5108586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4062 Charles Street have any available units?
4062 Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4062 Charles Street have?
Some of 4062 Charles Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4062 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
4062 Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4062 Charles Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4062 Charles Street is pet friendly.
Does 4062 Charles Street offer parking?
No, 4062 Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 4062 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4062 Charles Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4062 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 4062 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 4062 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 4062 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4062 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4062 Charles Street has units with dishwashers.
