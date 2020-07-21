4062 Charles Street

Amenities
La Mesa House 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/Extra Room, Washer Dryer - This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath w/ bonus room house is located on a charming street in La Mesa. The open concept kitchen features recessed lighting, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator. The living room and bedrooms have wood flooring throughout with tile in the Kitchen, bathroom and extra room. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and the master bedroom has a window A/C unit. Some of the amenities include backyard, 2 car driveway and shared Washer/Dryer.
There is a granny flat in the back of the property which the owner visits only a few times a month.
No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- Renter's Insurance Required -- Residents responsible for gas, electric and 85% water.
Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:
1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.
The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts
