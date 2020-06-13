/
accessible apartments
37 Accessible Apartments for rent in La Habra, CA
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of La Habra
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
$
Downtown Fullerton
12 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,855
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Whittier
2 Units Available
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
Downtown Fullerton
1 Unit Available
160 Soco Drive
160 Soco Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1819 sqft
Desirable SOCO walk community in Downtown Fullerton. Living area is complete with living room, dining area, kitchen, and spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bath. Inside laundry is conveniently located in living area hallway.
Results within 10 miles of La Habra
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Platinum Triangle
19 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,577
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,791
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
$
Platinum Triangle
26 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,996
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
12 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Freeway Corridor
11 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,831
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Platinum Triangle
10 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,835
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1036 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
7 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
West Anaheim
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mel Alma Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
14 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,689
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
