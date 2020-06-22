All apartments in La Habra
732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31

732 West Lambert Road · No Longer Available
Location

732 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
AZARI PM_EPIC REA_BEAUTIFUL 1Bd/1Ba condo in Mira Vista Complex - * For rent www.Epicrea.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Sina @ AzariPM.com
__________________________________________________________________________________

*** AVAILABLE - NOW ***

* Description:

One bedroom unit in Mira Vista complex with open floor plan .Updated kitchen, central AC and heating and plenty of closets.Located in the gated community close to school, shopping and restaurants .

* Property Highlights:

1 bd 1 bath
Gated community w 2 pools.
700 sq ft.
Private back patio
Fridge, Gas Stove and Dishwasher included.
1 private carport/assigned parking with ample visitor parking.
Plenty of closet space and storage.

* OTHER DETAILS:
- Pets: YES
- Smoking:NO

- Rent: $1,500
- Security Deposit: $1,200
- Application fee: $45

***There is a MOVE-IN/MOVE-OUT FEES/DEPOSIT and restrictions as required by this community's Home Owner Association. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.***

For further information contact:

Sina T. Azari
(714) 793-9371
Or
Mo
(714) 624-0456

To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Sina @ AzariPM.com

______________________________________________________________________________________

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

(RLNE4693496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 have any available units?
732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 have?
Some of 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 currently offering any rent specials?
732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 is pet friendly.
Does 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 offer parking?
Yes, 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 offers parking.
Does 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 have a pool?
Yes, 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 has a pool.
Does 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 have accessible units?
No, 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 has units with dishwashers.
Does 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31 has units with air conditioning.
