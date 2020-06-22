732 West Lambert Rd Unit 31

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

AZARI PM_EPIC REA_BEAUTIFUL 1Bd/1Ba condo in Mira Vista Complex - * For rent www.Epicrea.com

* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Sina @ AzariPM.com

__________________________________________________________________________________



*** AVAILABLE - NOW ***



* Description:



One bedroom unit in Mira Vista complex with open floor plan .Updated kitchen, central AC and heating and plenty of closets.Located in the gated community close to school, shopping and restaurants .



* Property Highlights:



1 bd 1 bath

Gated community w 2 pools.

700 sq ft.

Private back patio

Fridge, Gas Stove and Dishwasher included.

1 private carport/assigned parking with ample visitor parking.

Plenty of closet space and storage.



* OTHER DETAILS:

- Pets: YES

- Smoking:NO



- Rent: $1,500

- Security Deposit: $1,200

- Application fee: $45



***There is a MOVE-IN/MOVE-OUT FEES/DEPOSIT and restrictions as required by this community's Home Owner Association. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.***



For further information contact:



Sina T. Azari

(714) 793-9371

Or

Mo

(714) 624-0456



To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Sina @ AzariPM.com



______________________________________________________________________________________



Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.



(RLNE4693496)