2512 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This upgraded, well maintained and open floor-plan home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a bonus 5th bedroom/family room with gorgeous mountain views and another bonus room perfect for an office, hobby room etc.



Two large en-suite bedrooms. First en-suite bedroom come with a full bath, a large wall of closets with built-in shelving, a 6 feet deep soaking tub with dual showers and a granite double sink. The second en-suite bedroom comes with a full bath, a walk in closet and private entrance. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms share a bath with a shower with a glass door and river rock shower floor.



Property is fully gated located in a quiet and safe neighborhood. Long gated driveway and garage can accommodate multiple vehicles and RVs. Plenty of street parking for 4 cars.



Laundry in-unit with additional separate laundry room. Utility room with plenty of storage space.



Low maintenance yard including many fruit trees and herbs



Smart thermostat, smart sprinklers, smart garage door control, Samsung gas stove, Bosch dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer included.



Served by Award winning Mountain Avenue Elementary (8/10), Rosemont Middle School (9/10) and Crescenta Valley High School (9/10).



All utilities are paid for by tenant.



Requirements for applicants: Stable income or other proof of ability to pay, good credit, no eviction history. No smoking, No drugs, Pets considered.