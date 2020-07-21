All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
2512 Prospect Avenue
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

2512 Prospect Avenue

2512 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Prospect Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This upgraded, well maintained and open floor-plan home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a bonus 5th bedroom/family room with gorgeous mountain views and another bonus room perfect for an office, hobby room etc.

Two large en-suite bedrooms. First en-suite bedroom come with a full bath, a large wall of closets with built-in shelving, a 6 feet deep soaking tub with dual showers and a granite double sink. The second en-suite bedroom comes with a full bath, a walk in closet and private entrance. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms share a bath with a shower with a glass door and river rock shower floor.

Property is fully gated located in a quiet and safe neighborhood. Long gated driveway and garage can accommodate multiple vehicles and RVs. Plenty of street parking for 4 cars.

Laundry in-unit with additional separate laundry room. Utility room with plenty of storage space.

Low maintenance yard including many fruit trees and herbs

Smart thermostat, smart sprinklers, smart garage door control, Samsung gas stove, Bosch dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer included.

Served by Award winning Mountain Avenue Elementary (8/10), Rosemont Middle School (9/10) and Crescenta Valley High School (9/10).

All utilities are paid for by tenant.

Requirements for applicants: Stable income or other proof of ability to pay, good credit, no eviction history. No smoking, No drugs, Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
2512 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2512 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 2512 Prospect Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 2512 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 Prospect Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 2512 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2512 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
