Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

6077 Allwood Dr. Available 09/01/20 Charming 3BR 1.5 BA Home - Charming 3 BR 1.5 BA Home on Cul- de-sac with an awesome view. Coming soon!!!. Upgraded Granite counters and cabinets in kitchen. Good size family room/dining area off of the kitchen. Vinyl double pane windows. Ceiling fans. Ceramic tile flooring and tile enclosure in Hallway bath. Patio with spacious back yard. Must See!! No pets allowed. Not to disturb the occupant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4601386)