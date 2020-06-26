Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed 24hr maintenance green community

If you’re looking for an apartment in Riverside, CA, that exemplifies Southern California living at its best, look no further than Vesada Apartment Homes. From our soothing, elegant color palette to our high-end community amenities like our pool, Vesada provides you the perfect place to call home in a convenient location to work, school, and play.



Vesada offers spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans with exquisite amenities. Put on your chef’s hat and enjoy your gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, energy-efficient appliances, and plenty of counter space for daily meal prep. After a stressful day, relax in your generously sized soaking tub or enjoy dinner al fresco on your personal balcony. Cooling ceiling fans keep your home comfortable in warmer weather, and you’ll love having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. Select homes feature direct-access garages and dual vanity sinks as well.



Step outside your home and enjoy luxury amenities. Take a dip in our