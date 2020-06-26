All apartments in Jurupa Valley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Vesada

3390 Country Village Rd · (951) 332-7071
Location

3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 4208 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2311 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 3313 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 3106 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5214 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 6201 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 3201 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vesada.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
green community
If you’re looking for an apartment in Riverside, CA, that exemplifies Southern California living at its best, look no further than Vesada Apartment Homes. From our soothing, elegant color palette to our high-end community amenities like our pool, Vesada provides you the perfect place to call home in a convenient location to work, school, and play.

Vesada offers spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans with exquisite amenities. Put on your chef’s hat and enjoy your gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, energy-efficient appliances, and plenty of counter space for daily meal prep. After a stressful day, relax in your generously sized soaking tub or enjoy dinner al fresco on your personal balcony. Cooling ceiling fans keep your home comfortable in warmer weather, and you’ll love having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. Select homes feature direct-access garages and dual vanity sinks as well.

Step outside your home and enjoy luxury amenities. Take a dip in our

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (studio / 1 bedroom), $600 ( 2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (1 pet), $800 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vesada have any available units?
Vesada has 12 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vesada have?
Some of Vesada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vesada currently offering any rent specials?
Vesada is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy $800 off move-in fees! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Vesada pet-friendly?
Yes, Vesada is pet friendly.
Does Vesada offer parking?
Yes, Vesada offers parking.
Does Vesada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vesada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vesada have a pool?
Yes, Vesada has a pool.
Does Vesada have accessible units?
No, Vesada does not have accessible units.
Does Vesada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vesada has units with dishwashers.
Does Vesada have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vesada has units with air conditioning.
