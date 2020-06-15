All apartments in Jurupa Valley
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

11973 Tributary Way

11973 Tributary Way · (949) 930-9991
Location

11973 Tributary Way, Jurupa Valley, CA 91752
Riverdale Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 11973 Tributary Way · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools -
Innovative and Spacious California Living Home
This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining. The entryway features a bedroom, full-sized bath and closet off the left, a flex room off to the right, while leading into the dining room which gives access to the open-concept, main living space.

Characterized by a large great room that transitions into the breakfast nook and kitchen area, this first floor is completed by a two-bay garage that includes oversized extra storage space. Upstairs we have a luxurious master suite, laundry room, full-sized bath, and three bedrooms with a good size loft.

?House Occupied, Do Not Disturb Contact Office for More Detail?

(RLNE3331475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11973 Tributary Way have any available units?
11973 Tributary Way has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11973 Tributary Way have?
Some of 11973 Tributary Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11973 Tributary Way currently offering any rent specials?
11973 Tributary Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11973 Tributary Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11973 Tributary Way is pet friendly.
Does 11973 Tributary Way offer parking?
Yes, 11973 Tributary Way does offer parking.
Does 11973 Tributary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11973 Tributary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11973 Tributary Way have a pool?
No, 11973 Tributary Way does not have a pool.
Does 11973 Tributary Way have accessible units?
No, 11973 Tributary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11973 Tributary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11973 Tributary Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11973 Tributary Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11973 Tributary Way does not have units with air conditioning.
