11973 Tributary Way

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools -

Innovative and Spacious California Living Home

This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining. The entryway features a bedroom, full-sized bath and closet off the left, a flex room off to the right, while leading into the dining room which gives access to the open-concept, main living space.



Characterized by a large great room that transitions into the breakfast nook and kitchen area, this first floor is completed by a two-bay garage that includes oversized extra storage space. Upstairs we have a luxurious master suite, laundry room, full-sized bath, and three bedrooms with a good size loft.



?House Occupied, Do Not Disturb Contact Office for More Detail?



(RLNE3331475)