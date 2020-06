Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Description



Beautiful, Quiet street in heart of Inglewood Amazing beautiful home inside and out with smooch charm! Wood floors, updated kitchen. Enjoy this 3 br 1 bth home in the heart of LA/ Inglewood. Close to Space x, and Mar Vista. Enjoy Living in this quintessential LA neighborhood. Plenty of driveway parking and a detached two car garage in the back. Huge backyard living area. And the best front yard in the neighborhood. This house will go soon.