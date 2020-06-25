924 ENTERPRISE Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled & gated tri-level, 2 bedrooms PLUS Den or 3rd bedroom (see remarks below), 2 1/2 bath townhouse with a direct entrance two car garage. Located in North Inglewood. Centrally located near Ladera Heights, 405 FWY, 90 FWY, LAX/Westchester (3.2 mi), Silicon Beach/Playa Vista (3.7 mi), Culver City (5.3 mi), the Culver City Westfield Malls (2.2), the Forum and new Los Angeles Rams Stadium (2.8 mi). First Level: Living room, fireplace, guest bathroom & kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances & dining area. Hardwood floors throughout. Second level: Master bedroom w/ full bath, second bedroom w/ 3/4 bathroom & walk in closet. Vaulted ceiling in both bedrooms. Washer and dryer on 2nd level. There is an additional room which can be used as an office, den or 3rd bedroom. Does not include a closet. Private covered balcony on main level. If approved by the HOA, a small pet will be considered for an additional fee.