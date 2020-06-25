All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
924 ENTERPRISE Avenue
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:53 AM

924 ENTERPRISE Avenue

924 Enterprise Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

924 Enterprise Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled & gated tri-level, 2 bedrooms PLUS Den or 3rd bedroom (see remarks below), 2 1/2 bath townhouse with a direct entrance two car garage. Located in North Inglewood. Centrally located near Ladera Heights, 405 FWY, 90 FWY, LAX/Westchester (3.2 mi), Silicon Beach/Playa Vista (3.7 mi), Culver City (5.3 mi), the Culver City Westfield Malls (2.2), the Forum and new Los Angeles Rams Stadium (2.8 mi). First Level: Living room, fireplace, guest bathroom & kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances & dining area. Hardwood floors throughout. Second level: Master bedroom w/ full bath, second bedroom w/ 3/4 bathroom & walk in closet. Vaulted ceiling in both bedrooms. Washer and dryer on 2nd level. There is an additional room which can be used as an office, den or 3rd bedroom. Does not include a closet. Private covered balcony on main level. If approved by the HOA, a small pet will be considered for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue have any available units?
924 ENTERPRISE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue have?
Some of 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
924 ENTERPRISE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue offers parking.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue have a pool?
No, 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 ENTERPRISE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with GarageInglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Inglewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles