Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:12 PM

901 VICTOR Avenue

901 Victor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

901 Victor Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This unit is newly remodeled with updated flooring, fresh paint and new appliances. This 3 bedroom unit has a fireplace in the living room. Excellent carport parking in the back of the building - 2 spaces total. There is a laundry room onsite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 VICTOR Avenue have any available units?
901 VICTOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 901 VICTOR Avenue have?
Some of 901 VICTOR Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 VICTOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
901 VICTOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 VICTOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 901 VICTOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 901 VICTOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 901 VICTOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 901 VICTOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 VICTOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 VICTOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 901 VICTOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 901 VICTOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 901 VICTOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 901 VICTOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 VICTOR Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 VICTOR Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 VICTOR Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
