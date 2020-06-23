901 Victor Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302 North Inglewood
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This unit is newly remodeled with updated flooring, fresh paint and new appliances. This 3 bedroom unit has a fireplace in the living room. Excellent carport parking in the back of the building - 2 spaces total. There is a laundry room onsite.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
