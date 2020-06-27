All apartments in Inglewood
8715 WEYBRIDGE Place

8715 Weybridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

8715 Weybridge Place, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Awesome condo for lease in the lovely gated community of Carlton Square. Carlton Square has maintained a well-deserved reputation for being one of the more highly desirable communities in Inglewood. Enjoy resort living at home with amenities such as 24-hour security guard entry, swimming pools and spas, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, and immaculately maintained park-like grounds. This recently updated two bedroom one bathroom home includes appliances, inside laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer, central air/heat, covered patio, two non-tandem parking spots (1 covered) and is within minutes of the Madison Square Garden Forum, the new Hollywood Park Tomorrow Sports & Entertainment redevelopment Complex, LAX, beach cities, and transportation. If you are searching for an affordable home in a private community near all that is new and exciting in the City of Champions, don't delay. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place have any available units?
8715 WEYBRIDGE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place have?
Some of 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place currently offering any rent specials?
8715 WEYBRIDGE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place pet-friendly?
No, 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place offer parking?
Yes, 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place offers parking.
Does 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place have a pool?
Yes, 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place has a pool.
Does 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place have accessible units?
No, 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8715 WEYBRIDGE Place has units with air conditioning.
