8715 WEYBRIDGE Place

Amenities
Awesome condo for lease in the lovely gated community of Carlton Square. Carlton Square has maintained a well-deserved reputation for being one of the more highly desirable communities in Inglewood. Enjoy resort living at home with amenities such as 24-hour security guard entry, swimming pools and spas, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, and immaculately maintained park-like grounds. This recently updated two bedroom one bathroom home includes appliances, inside laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer, central air/heat, covered patio, two non-tandem parking spots (1 covered) and is within minutes of the Madison Square Garden Forum, the new Hollywood Park Tomorrow Sports & Entertainment redevelopment Complex, LAX, beach cities, and transportation. If you are searching for an affordable home in a private community near all that is new and exciting in the City of Champions, don't delay. Call today.