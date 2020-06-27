8715 WEYBRIDGE Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

Awesome condo for lease in the lovely gated community of Carlton Square. Carlton Square has maintained a well-deserved reputation for being one of the more highly desirable communities in Inglewood. Enjoy resort living at home with amenities such as 24-hour security guard entry, swimming pools and spas, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, and immaculately maintained park-like grounds. This recently updated two bedroom one bathroom home includes appliances, inside laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer, central air/heat, covered patio, two non-tandem parking spots (1 covered) and is within minutes of the Madison Square Garden Forum, the new Hollywood Park Tomorrow Sports & Entertainment redevelopment Complex, LAX, beach cities, and transportation. If you are searching for an affordable home in a private community near all that is new and exciting in the City of Champions, don't delay. Call today.