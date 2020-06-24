855 VICTOR Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool

Upgraded bright & airy courtyard facing corner-unit condo with spacious zen balcony. Open living room with LED Smart enabled dimmable recessed lighting(Google/Apple/Alexa), custom plywood flooring, smooth ceilings, decorative wall molding, spacious dining area, energy efficient AC and direct access to the oversized balcony. Kitchen features include a new Kohler sink, built in filtered water, 5 burner gas stove, customized butcher block countertop and Whirlpool dishwasher. Both bedrooms with brand new hardwood flooring, dual pane windows(for noise resistance and energy efficiency), blackout shades & ceiling fans. Ample storage space throughout--master bedroom includes THREE closets (two sliding & one walk-in). Two side by side parking spaces with storage units attached. Super central North Inglewood location adjacent to Westchester & Culver City with easy access to Playa Vista "Silicon Beach" & the 405/10 freeways.