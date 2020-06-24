All apartments in Inglewood
855 VICTOR Avenue

855 Victor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

855 Victor Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
Upgraded bright & airy courtyard facing corner-unit condo with spacious zen balcony. Open living room with LED Smart enabled dimmable recessed lighting(Google/Apple/Alexa), custom plywood flooring, smooth ceilings, decorative wall molding, spacious dining area, energy efficient AC and direct access to the oversized balcony. Kitchen features include a new Kohler sink, built in filtered water, 5 burner gas stove, customized butcher block countertop and Whirlpool dishwasher. Both bedrooms with brand new hardwood flooring, dual pane windows(for noise resistance and energy efficiency), blackout shades & ceiling fans. Ample storage space throughout--master bedroom includes THREE closets (two sliding & one walk-in). Two side by side parking spaces with storage units attached. Super central North Inglewood location adjacent to Westchester & Culver City with easy access to Playa Vista "Silicon Beach" & the 405/10 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 VICTOR Avenue have any available units?
855 VICTOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 855 VICTOR Avenue have?
Some of 855 VICTOR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 VICTOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
855 VICTOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 VICTOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 855 VICTOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 855 VICTOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 855 VICTOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 855 VICTOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 VICTOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 VICTOR Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 855 VICTOR Avenue has a pool.
Does 855 VICTOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 855 VICTOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 855 VICTOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 VICTOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 855 VICTOR Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 855 VICTOR Avenue has units with air conditioning.
