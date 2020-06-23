All apartments in Inglewood
822 Victor Avenue

822 Victor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

822 Victor Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
2 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms up stairs in a quiet building. Master bedroom upstairs has a walk in closet and own bathroom. Second bedroom is upstairs and has a separate bathroom. Washer machine and dryer not included. Hook ups available updstaors. Half bathroom downstairs with spacious living room and outside patio. Descent size kitchen with dining table area. Lots of storage closet space. Kitchen comes with microwave, refrigerator not included. Two parking spots that are gated and other amenities come with the building.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22120

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4566627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Victor Avenue have any available units?
822 Victor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 822 Victor Avenue have?
Some of 822 Victor Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Victor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
822 Victor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Victor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 822 Victor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 822 Victor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 822 Victor Avenue offers parking.
Does 822 Victor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Victor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Victor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 822 Victor Avenue has a pool.
Does 822 Victor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 822 Victor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Victor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Victor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Victor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 822 Victor Avenue has units with air conditioning.
