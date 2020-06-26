All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 820 N Acacia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
820 N Acacia Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

820 N Acacia Street

820 North Acacia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

820 North Acacia Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 BD 3 BA condo in Inglewood! This lovely unit features beautiful laminate wood floors, A/C, and plenty of storage space. The unit's open kitchen features a breakfast bar. Enjoy upgraded stylish espresso kitchen cabinets with quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features a en-suite bathroom and balcony! Upgraded and modern bathroom cabinets and tiled floors. There is a security-gated entrance and gated garage with 2 tandem parking spaces. Washer and dryer hookups available! Limit of one small pet (max 25 lbs) with owner approval and $100k renter’s insurance policy required. Conveniently located near major freeways 405 - 105 - 110. Close to the future NFL Hollywood Park Football Stadium and Metro Station. Many retail locations and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 N Acacia Street have any available units?
820 N Acacia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 820 N Acacia Street have?
Some of 820 N Acacia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 N Acacia Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 N Acacia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 N Acacia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 N Acacia Street is pet friendly.
Does 820 N Acacia Street offer parking?
Yes, 820 N Acacia Street offers parking.
Does 820 N Acacia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 N Acacia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 N Acacia Street have a pool?
No, 820 N Acacia Street does not have a pool.
Does 820 N Acacia Street have accessible units?
No, 820 N Acacia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 N Acacia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 N Acacia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 N Acacia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 N Acacia Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles