Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20

756 North Inglewood Avenue · (818) 907-5757
Location

756 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom!

2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms
Upper Floor / Corner Unit
Approximately 1,000 SF
All New Remodel Entire Unit
New flooring
New recessed lighting
New appliances
New Cabinets
New Quartz counter tops
New tile in bathrooms
New Vanities
New Fixtures
New Toilets
New Paint throughout
New Stainless Steele Appliances include: Range, Refrigerator,
Washer/Dryer in Unit!
Pool
1 Garage Underground Secure Assigned Parking Space
Locked Storage in front of Parking Spot
Great Location near Ralph's, Starbucks, Restaurants, Entertainment!
Only 24 units in Complex
Tenant pays: Electricity, Internet, Cable
1 year lease agreement
Unfurnished

Be the FIRST to live in this newly remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 full bathroom corner unit condominium centrally located in N. Inglewood, one of L.A.'s hottest communities!

This unit was remodeled top to bottom and includes new flooring, new recessed lighting, new appliances, cabinets and quartz counter top and new vanities, light fixtures, chrome faucets, stylish white subway tiled bathrooms.

Situated on the top floor, this corner unit has wonderful vibe and all of the rooms enjoy lots of natural light. Featuring vaulted ceilings, ample closet space and new stacked washer/dryer units included!

This unit is centrally located to a variety of nearby restaurants, grocery stores, La Brea Plaza, and newly developing retail and entertainment nearby, including the new Sofi Stadium and entertainment complex, The Crenshaw Line scheduled to open this year, The Forum and has easy access to the 405 and LAX!

Anyone age of 18+ MUST APPLY. www.kplselectpropertymanagement.com

$30 non-refundable application fee, proof of ID, proof of income, proof of employment and references. Acceptable forms of financial information include: Banking Statements, Pay Stubs, Tax Returns or Financial Account information.

Please redact any personal account numbers. If you qualify, we ask a security deposit, determined on your credit score and rental history, and one month's rent prior to move in.

**DISCLAIMER: If any security deposit amount is shown in this ad, that is the minimum amount that will be charged. Security deposit amount will vary between one and two month's rent depending on many factors, including, but not limited to, credit history, rental history, and proof of income.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 have any available units?
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 have?
Some of 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 currently offering any rent specials?
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 pet-friendly?
No, 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 offer parking?
Yes, 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 does offer parking.
Does 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 have a pool?
Yes, 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 has a pool.
Does 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 have accessible units?
No, 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20 does not have units with air conditioning.
