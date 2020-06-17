756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom!



2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms

Upper Floor / Corner Unit

Approximately 1,000 SF

All New Remodel Entire Unit

New flooring

New recessed lighting

New appliances

New Cabinets

New Quartz counter tops

New tile in bathrooms

New Vanities

New Fixtures

New Toilets

New Paint throughout

New Stainless Steele Appliances include: Range, Refrigerator,

Washer/Dryer in Unit!

Pool

1 Garage Underground Secure Assigned Parking Space

Locked Storage in front of Parking Spot

Great Location near Ralph's, Starbucks, Restaurants, Entertainment!

Only 24 units in Complex

Tenant pays: Electricity, Internet, Cable

1 year lease agreement

Unfurnished



Be the FIRST to live in this newly remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 full bathroom corner unit condominium centrally located in N. Inglewood, one of L.A.'s hottest communities!



This unit was remodeled top to bottom and includes new flooring, new recessed lighting, new appliances, cabinets and quartz counter top and new vanities, light fixtures, chrome faucets, stylish white subway tiled bathrooms.



Situated on the top floor, this corner unit has wonderful vibe and all of the rooms enjoy lots of natural light. Featuring vaulted ceilings, ample closet space and new stacked washer/dryer units included!



This unit is centrally located to a variety of nearby restaurants, grocery stores, La Brea Plaza, and newly developing retail and entertainment nearby, including the new Sofi Stadium and entertainment complex, The Crenshaw Line scheduled to open this year, The Forum and has easy access to the 405 and LAX!



Anyone age of 18+ MUST APPLY. www.kplselectpropertymanagement.com



$30 non-refundable application fee, proof of ID, proof of income, proof of employment and references. Acceptable forms of financial information include: Banking Statements, Pay Stubs, Tax Returns or Financial Account information.



Please redact any personal account numbers. If you qualify, we ask a security deposit, determined on your credit score and rental history, and one month's rent prior to move in.



**DISCLAIMER: If any security deposit amount is shown in this ad, that is the minimum amount that will be charged. Security deposit amount will vary between one and two month's rent depending on many factors, including, but not limited to, credit history, rental history, and proof of income.



No Pets Allowed



