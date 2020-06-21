733 E Nutwood Street

Amenities

PRIVATE FRONT HOUSE for lease. As you walk in to this warm Completely remodeled 2 bed 1 bath home, you will find an open living area that flows seamlessly to create a great entertaining space. The new kitchen is a must see. Equipped with a NEW 6-Burner Stove, New Dishwasher, NEW Flooring, NEW Granite Counters, NEW Stainless-Steel Sink, New Recessed Lighting, and MORE. The Bathroom has also been totally remodeled with NEW Everything. This home has a Dining Room, Central A/C, Newer Double paned Windows, Laundry Hook-ups, a private garage and so much more. This home is walking distance to downtown Inglewood, neighborhood Boutique Restaurants, LA Rams Stadium, Forum and more.

To see this property email Ken Morrison at: KenWillSellit@gmail.com