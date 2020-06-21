All apartments in Inglewood
733 E Nutwood Street
733 E Nutwood Street

733 East Nutwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

733 East Nutwood Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
PRIVATE FRONT HOUSE for lease. As you walk in to this warm Completely remodeled 2 bed 1 bath home, you will find an open living area that flows seamlessly to create a great entertaining space. The new kitchen is a must see. Equipped with a NEW 6-Burner Stove, New Dishwasher, NEW Flooring, NEW Granite Counters, NEW Stainless-Steel Sink, New Recessed Lighting, and MORE. The Bathroom has also been totally remodeled with NEW Everything. This home has a Dining Room, Central A/C, Newer Double paned Windows, Laundry Hook-ups, a private garage and so much more. This home is walking distance to downtown Inglewood, neighborhood Boutique Restaurants, LA Rams Stadium, Forum and more.
To see this property email Ken Morrison at: KenWillSellit@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 E Nutwood Street have any available units?
733 E Nutwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 733 E Nutwood Street have?
Some of 733 E Nutwood Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 E Nutwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
733 E Nutwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 E Nutwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 733 E Nutwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 733 E Nutwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 733 E Nutwood Street does offer parking.
Does 733 E Nutwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 E Nutwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 E Nutwood Street have a pool?
No, 733 E Nutwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 733 E Nutwood Street have accessible units?
No, 733 E Nutwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 733 E Nutwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 E Nutwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 733 E Nutwood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 733 E Nutwood Street has units with air conditioning.
