721 Larch Street
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:18 PM

721 Larch Street

721 Larch St · No Longer Available
Location

721 Larch St, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable Large 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo. Very nice, bright, and large upstairs unit. This unit has hardwood floors through out. Newly updated kitchen and plenty of closet space. This condo has 1 secured covered parking space and a storage unit to put your bikes or personal belongings. This is a great location. Shopping centers, Restaurants, Centinela Hospital, Freeways (405 & 105) and walking distance to New Rams Stadium. Get your season tickets. This is a quiet building and street. Make this your new home until you are ready to buy piece of the American Dream!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Larch Street have any available units?
721 Larch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 721 Larch Street currently offering any rent specials?
721 Larch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Larch Street pet-friendly?
No, 721 Larch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 721 Larch Street offer parking?
Yes, 721 Larch Street offers parking.
Does 721 Larch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Larch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Larch Street have a pool?
No, 721 Larch Street does not have a pool.
Does 721 Larch Street have accessible units?
No, 721 Larch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Larch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Larch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Larch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Larch Street does not have units with air conditioning.
