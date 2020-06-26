721 Larch Street

Amenities

Adorable Large 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo. Very nice, bright, and large upstairs unit. This unit has hardwood floors through out. Newly updated kitchen and plenty of closet space. This condo has 1 secured covered parking space and a storage unit to put your bikes or personal belongings. This is a great location. Shopping centers, Restaurants, Centinela Hospital, Freeways (405 & 105) and walking distance to New Rams Stadium. Get your season tickets. This is a quiet building and street. Make this your new home until you are ready to buy piece of the American Dream!!!!