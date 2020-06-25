Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2BD Townhouse Condo for Rent! Available Soon! - 6-Unit Building Built in 1988. Spacious Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms/2.5 Bathrooms (Approximately 1,229 square feet). Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Frigidaire Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Two Master Bedrooms Upstairs, Central AC & Heat, Laminate Flooring Throughout, Tile in Kitchen, Laundry Room with Stackable Washer & Dryer, 2 Tandem Underground Parking Spaces, etc. This ad does not give the Home Justice - A MUST SEE! Hurry this Condo Won't Last!



Conveniently Located Near LAX, Santa Monica, Culver City and West LA. Close to Many Retail Locations and Restaurants!



Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:

*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)

*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.

*1-Year Lease Term

*Tenant Pays for Power Only & Landlord Pays for HOA, Water & Trash.

*Small Pets are Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit



If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.



Address is 7050 S La Cienega Blvd, Unit 6 (Corner Unit) Inglewood, CA 90302. Cross-street is Hill Street. Street Parking on Hill Street.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/



Edgar A. Macas

Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.

Property Manager

License #01351837

833-836-8880 (Toll Free)

323-207-8242 (Assistant)

edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com

www.casarealtyinvestments.com

www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias



(RLNE1960756)