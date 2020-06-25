All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6

7050 South La Cienega Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7050 South La Cienega Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2BD Townhouse Condo for Rent! Available Soon! - 6-Unit Building Built in 1988. Spacious Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms/2.5 Bathrooms (Approximately 1,229 square feet). Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Frigidaire Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Two Master Bedrooms Upstairs, Central AC & Heat, Laminate Flooring Throughout, Tile in Kitchen, Laundry Room with Stackable Washer & Dryer, 2 Tandem Underground Parking Spaces, etc. This ad does not give the Home Justice - A MUST SEE! Hurry this Condo Won't Last!

Conveniently Located Near LAX, Santa Monica, Culver City and West LA. Close to Many Retail Locations and Restaurants!

Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:
*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)
*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.
*1-Year Lease Term
*Tenant Pays for Power Only & Landlord Pays for HOA, Water & Trash.
*Small Pets are Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit

If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.

Address is 7050 S La Cienega Blvd, Unit 6 (Corner Unit) Inglewood, CA 90302. Cross-street is Hill Street. Street Parking on Hill Street.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/

Edgar A. Macas
Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.
Property Manager
License #01351837
833-836-8880 (Toll Free)
323-207-8242 (Assistant)
edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com
www.casarealtyinvestments.com
www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias

(RLNE1960756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 have any available units?
7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 have?
Some of 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7050 S La Cienega Blvd Unit 6 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles