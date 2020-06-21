All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

620 MYRTLE Avenue

620 S Myrtle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

620 S Myrtle Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
GREAT REMODELED BOTTOM UNIT with a nice large open floor plan in a cozy 8 UNIT COMPLEX. This BEAUTY features NEW paint throughout, NEWER LAMINATE floors in both bedrooms, NEWER bathroom sink, NEWER TOILET, NEW RETROFIT DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT, NEW CENTRAL AC/HEAT SYSTEM, laminate flooring in living room, floor tile in kitchen and hall way, onsite laundry, JUST BLOCKS AWAY from the NEW $2 BILLION DOLLAR NFL Stadium & Development & minutes from Trendy Downtown Culver City & Westchester & LAX. This is a great opportunity to make this upgraded cozy unit your home. AGENTS PLEASE SEE PRIVATE & SHOWING REMARKS!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 MYRTLE Avenue have any available units?
620 MYRTLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 620 MYRTLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
620 MYRTLE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 MYRTLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 620 MYRTLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 620 MYRTLE Avenue offer parking?
No, 620 MYRTLE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 620 MYRTLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 MYRTLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 MYRTLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 620 MYRTLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 620 MYRTLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 620 MYRTLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 620 MYRTLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 MYRTLE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 MYRTLE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 MYRTLE Avenue has units with air conditioning.
