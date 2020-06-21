620 MYRTLE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

GREAT REMODELED BOTTOM UNIT with a nice large open floor plan in a cozy 8 UNIT COMPLEX. This BEAUTY features NEW paint throughout, NEWER LAMINATE floors in both bedrooms, NEWER bathroom sink, NEWER TOILET, NEW RETROFIT DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT, NEW CENTRAL AC/HEAT SYSTEM, laminate flooring in living room, floor tile in kitchen and hall way, onsite laundry, JUST BLOCKS AWAY from the NEW $2 BILLION DOLLAR NFL Stadium & Development & minutes from Trendy Downtown Culver City & Westchester & LAX. This is a great opportunity to make this upgraded cozy unit your home. AGENTS PLEASE SEE PRIVATE & SHOWING REMARKS!!!