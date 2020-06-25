All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 458 West HILLSDALE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
458 West HILLSDALE Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

458 West HILLSDALE Street

458 West Hillsdale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

458 West Hillsdale Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Private home in La Tijera Village! Completely enclosed, this home is a hidden oasis, with both a spacious front yard and backyard with deck - ideal for entertaining! Generous living/dining area with fireplace, tons of natural light and recessed lighting throughout. Breakfast nook with built-in seating and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and butcher block. Both bedrooms are sizable with spacious closets. Impeccably remodeled master suite with vaulted ceilings, spectacular bathroom and french doors that lead to the deck w/ lounge chairs & spacious backyard - perfect for sunbathing! This home truly embodies the indoor/outdoor Bali lifestyle. Centrally located near LAX, shopping, entertainment, and only 10 minutes from the Forum, and new football stadium & entertainment complex! Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 West HILLSDALE Street have any available units?
458 West HILLSDALE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 458 West HILLSDALE Street have?
Some of 458 West HILLSDALE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 West HILLSDALE Street currently offering any rent specials?
458 West HILLSDALE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 West HILLSDALE Street pet-friendly?
No, 458 West HILLSDALE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 458 West HILLSDALE Street offer parking?
Yes, 458 West HILLSDALE Street offers parking.
Does 458 West HILLSDALE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 458 West HILLSDALE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 West HILLSDALE Street have a pool?
No, 458 West HILLSDALE Street does not have a pool.
Does 458 West HILLSDALE Street have accessible units?
No, 458 West HILLSDALE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 458 West HILLSDALE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 West HILLSDALE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 458 West HILLSDALE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 West HILLSDALE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles