All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 440 W Regent St. C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
440 W Regent St. C
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

440 W Regent St. C

440 West Regent Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

440 West Regent Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled Upper Apartment - Property Id: 226502

Live in the most exciting, up-and-coming area of LA and this upper unit is the perfect place to do it. Completely remodeled upper unit with new stainless steel appliances, elegant vinyl flooring and top grade cabinets and vanities. This amazing apartment in an intimate 4-unit building will take your breath away. Wall heating and ceiling fans. Comes with 1 parking covered parking spot.Tenant pays own gas and electric. Owner pays water and trash. On-site laundry room (1 washer, 1 dryer). Tenant must have renter's insurance. No pets. No BK. Min. No 3rd party payments. Min. 690 Credit. Roommates OK.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226502
Property Id 226502

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5661136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 W Regent St. C have any available units?
440 W Regent St. C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 440 W Regent St. C have?
Some of 440 W Regent St. C's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 W Regent St. C currently offering any rent specials?
440 W Regent St. C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 W Regent St. C pet-friendly?
No, 440 W Regent St. C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 440 W Regent St. C offer parking?
Yes, 440 W Regent St. C offers parking.
Does 440 W Regent St. C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 W Regent St. C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 W Regent St. C have a pool?
No, 440 W Regent St. C does not have a pool.
Does 440 W Regent St. C have accessible units?
No, 440 W Regent St. C does not have accessible units.
Does 440 W Regent St. C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 W Regent St. C has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 W Regent St. C have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 W Regent St. C does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles