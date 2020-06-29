440 W Regent St. C

Amenities

Live in the most exciting, up-and-coming area of LA and this upper unit is the perfect place to do it. Completely remodeled upper unit with new stainless steel appliances, elegant vinyl flooring and top grade cabinets and vanities. This amazing apartment in an intimate 4-unit building will take your breath away. Wall heating and ceiling fans. Comes with 1 parking covered parking spot.Tenant pays own gas and electric. Owner pays water and trash. On-site laundry room (1 washer, 1 dryer). Tenant must have renter's insurance. No pets. No BK. Min. No 3rd party payments. Min. 690 Credit. Roommates OK.

