Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for lease in the desirable North Inglewood area. Hardwood flooring throughout most of this home. The kitchen has beautiful granite counters, tile flooring and a quaint dining area. French doors lead out to a cozy backyard. Washer and dryer hookups inside. This is the front house of two on a lot. Come be the newest neighbor!