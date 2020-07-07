3927 W 105th Street Unit C

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Move In Ready! This Super Spacious Two Bed, One Bath, Upper Unit Apt Is Ready For Showings TODAY!! Featuring a detached two car garage for your convenience, this unit is approximately 1000 sq. ft. & features an extra large living room, has generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space and hardwood floors throughout the home and living spaces. The kitchen & bathroom are the only exception as they are with tiled floor. Amenities include new interior paint, dual pane windows and of course the two car enclosed garage.



Located within walking distance to the fabulous Forum and new So-Fi Stadium entertainment complex. Easy access to 105 & 405 Fwys and LAX.



***For Your Safety & Ours This Property Is Equipped With a "Self-Showing" Feature. To Adhere to The Safety Regulations & Social Distancing Order You May register To View Via Our Website At Harborpm.com after a very easy 3 min process you will have scheduled your showing at your own convenience and will receive a code to the lock box at the property.****



****Once You Have Seen The Property You Are Eligible To Apply Via The Website As Well, Or You Can Also Email Gabby or Christina at Christina@harborpm.com/Gabby@harborpm.com & We Will Be Happy To Email You Copy Of Our Paper Application To Rent.*****



**No Pets Please**