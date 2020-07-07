All apartments in Inglewood
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
3927 W 105th Street Unit C
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:00 AM

3927 W 105th Street Unit C

3927 West 105th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3927 West 105th Street, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move In Ready! This Super Spacious Two Bed, One Bath, Upper Unit Apt Is Ready For Showings TODAY!! Featuring a detached two car garage for your convenience, this unit is approximately 1000 sq. ft. & features an extra large living room, has generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space and hardwood floors throughout the home and living spaces. The kitchen & bathroom are the only exception as they are with tiled floor. Amenities include new interior paint, dual pane windows and of course the two car enclosed garage.

Located within walking distance to the fabulous Forum and new So-Fi Stadium entertainment complex. Easy access to 105 & 405 Fwys and LAX.

***For Your Safety & Ours This Property Is Equipped With a "Self-Showing" Feature. To Adhere to The Safety Regulations & Social Distancing Order You May register To View Via Our Website At Harborpm.com after a very easy 3 min process you will have scheduled your showing at your own convenience and will receive a code to the lock box at the property.****

****Once You Have Seen The Property You Are Eligible To Apply Via The Website As Well, Or You Can Also Email Gabby or Christina at Christina@harborpm.com/Gabby@harborpm.com & We Will Be Happy To Email You Copy Of Our Paper Application To Rent.*****

**No Pets Please**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 W 105th Street Unit C have any available units?
3927 W 105th Street Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 3927 W 105th Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
3927 W 105th Street Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 W 105th Street Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 3927 W 105th Street Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3927 W 105th Street Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 3927 W 105th Street Unit C offers parking.
Does 3927 W 105th Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 W 105th Street Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 W 105th Street Unit C have a pool?
No, 3927 W 105th Street Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 3927 W 105th Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 3927 W 105th Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 W 105th Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3927 W 105th Street Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3927 W 105th Street Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3927 W 105th Street Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.

