Welcome to Inglewood! Near View Heights area of inglewood !! Freshly Painting inside. You'll love this beautifully remodeled , spacious two bedroom one bath duplex . Fully standing unit with big front yard.Centrally located to shopping, transportation, restaurants, and LAX. Within minutes of the Forum and new LA Rams Stadium. Exterior has also enhanced for curb appeal. Water and Trash included in rent.Welcome home to Inglewood All it needs is you