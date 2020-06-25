All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd

333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 beds, 1 bath (Inglewood) - Property Id: 116656

Executive fourplex apartment unit. Spacious large floor plans, laminate wood flooring and tile floors. Upstairs unit, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, ceiling fans, Pre-Wire Cable/SAT, Bedrooms in living room has laminate floors, kitchen and bathroom has tile floor. Heart of Inglewood, Gated with one car parking only, no lunday on-side NON- smoking unit, Tenants pays gas & electric month-to-month rent. Please Do Not Disturb Residents Email or Leave a voice Mail for an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116656
Property Id 116656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4849252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd have any available units?
333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd have?
Some of 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd offers parking.
Does 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd have a pool?
No, 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd have accessible units?
No, 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 1/2 W Manchester Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
