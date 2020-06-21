324 E Plymouth Street.

All apartments in Inglewood
Location

324 East Plymouth Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to inglewood Charmer Newly updated condo with a townhome feeling. Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. There is a main floor bedroom and bathroom. The kitchen, family room, additional bedroom and bathroom are located on the 2nd floor over. There is newer interior paint,newer laminate floors throughout. Kitchen has new quartz counter tops and newer appliances.. Complex is fully fenced and gated.Close to shopping , restaurants , freeways , All it needs is you TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

