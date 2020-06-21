324 E Plymouth Street.

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to inglewood Charmer Newly updated condo with a townhome feeling. Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. There is a main floor bedroom and bathroom. The kitchen, family room, additional bedroom and bathroom are located on the 2nd floor over. There is newer interior paint,newer laminate floors throughout. Kitchen has new quartz counter tops and newer appliances.. Complex is fully fenced and gated.Close to shopping , restaurants , freeways , All it needs is you TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE