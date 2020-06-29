112 East FAIRVIEW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage hot tub sauna

Beautiful, charming home in highly desirable North Inglewood - close to dining, shopping, transportation, parks and entertainment. Featuring an open-concept floorpan, enter into an inviting great room with recessed lighting overlooking the private backyard with mature lemon trees, drought tolerant landscaping and a gas fire pit, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. With hardwood floors and tons of natural light throughout, an oversized kitchen with stainless appliances and tons of storage space, three large bedrooms and a newly renovated spa-like bathroom, featuring a large steam/sauna shower. Detached two car garage with access to the private backyard, updated windows and inside laundry. Pets welcome with an additional deposit, security system with cameras comes with the house.