1116 East 66th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage internet access

SHORT TERM, FURNISHED RENTAL IN INGLEWOOD: This charming 2-bedroom, 1-bath house is located in a family neighborhood in northeast Inglewood. Inglewood is a well established community that is quickly becoming a destination spot in Southern California. Located 15 minutes from LAX, Inglewood is home to The Fabulous Forum; a new NFL stadium, three new Metro stops that will connect to LAX, and several big development projects. As a homeowner and resident, I am very involved in my local community and take great pride in living here.



CONVENIENT access by car to areas such as Culver City, Playa Vista, Westchester, Venice and other beach cities, Downtown LA, and Hollywood make it easy to commute and enjoy the many attractions and activities that the Los Angeles area has to offer. The beautiful Edward Vincent Jr. Park is just three blocks from the house. Your stay here will feel like being in a small town that is close to the big city. Safe and fun!



1922 BUNGALOW features hardwood floors, dual pane windows and a back yard with fruit trees and plenty of places to sit. The decor is an eclectic mix of Mid-Century modern, vintage cottage, with global touches and original artwork. There is a bright kitchen with dining nook, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, blender, rice cooker, pots and pans, and plenty of dishes and utensils. The bathroom is cozy and serviceable with a claw foot tub/shower combination, large mirror and a medicine cabinet for your toiletries.



MAIN BEDROOM is conveniently located next to the bathroom and has a closet with hanging rod, shelves and dresser. All bed linens, pillows and towels are provided. The second bedroom, which is right off of the kitchen, includes a daybed with trundle, desk, and bookshelf with many interesting reads. The closet in this room features a stackable washer/dryer, which makes doing laundry very convenient.



PARKING provided in the driveway, which includes a carport. If, like myself, you do not have a vehicle, the house is just two blocks from a bus stop and 3.5 blocks from the Fairview Heights stop on the Crenshaw-LAX light rail line (scheduled to open in Summer 2020). Public transportation is very accessible in this area; and, of course, you have the option of using Lyft or Uber. Additional amenities include monthly professional housekeeping, weekly laundering/changing of linens and towels, Wifi, cable, and yard maintenance. All amenities are included in the monthly rental price.



OWNER is a professional artist and educator who lives in the detached, converted garage at the back of the property. I will respect your privacy, but will be available to answer questions and provide assistance, if needed. I will require regular access to the washer/dryer.



OTHER GUESTS will occupy the rear unit that is operated as a vacation rental. As a tenant in the main house, you will not be expected to interact with guests other than to share the driveway for parking when they have a rental car and know that they will pass through the yard to their unit (and occasionally sit out in the back yard). In most cases, the guests will be out all day sightseeing.



PET is Dilip, who is a Chi-terrier mix. Although the dog does come into the yard, he is never out if I am not home. Dilip is very friendly and most guests enjoy interacting with him.



HOUSE RULES: no excessive drinking, no smoking (including marijuana--NOT a 420 friendly rental), no drug use, no parties, no unapproved visitors, quiet hours of 10 pm-7 am, no pets, etc.



IF INTERESTED in this rental, please send me a message with dates/length of stay needed, purpose of your time in this area, and a little about yourself. Rental will require first months rent plus security deposit. Current employment information, credit check, and background check required. Lease term 1-6 months.