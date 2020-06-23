All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 1116 East 66th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
1116 East 66th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1116 East 66th Street

1116 East 66th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1116 East 66th Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
internet access
SHORT TERM, FURNISHED RENTAL IN INGLEWOOD: This charming 2-bedroom, 1-bath house is located in a family neighborhood in northeast Inglewood. Inglewood is a well established community that is quickly becoming a destination spot in Southern California. Located 15 minutes from LAX, Inglewood is home to The Fabulous Forum; a new NFL stadium, three new Metro stops that will connect to LAX, and several big development projects. As a homeowner and resident, I am very involved in my local community and take great pride in living here.

CONVENIENT access by car to areas such as Culver City, Playa Vista, Westchester, Venice and other beach cities, Downtown LA, and Hollywood make it easy to commute and enjoy the many attractions and activities that the Los Angeles area has to offer. The beautiful Edward Vincent Jr. Park is just three blocks from the house. Your stay here will feel like being in a small town that is close to the big city. Safe and fun!

1922 BUNGALOW features hardwood floors, dual pane windows and a back yard with fruit trees and plenty of places to sit. The decor is an eclectic mix of Mid-Century modern, vintage cottage, with global touches and original artwork. There is a bright kitchen with dining nook, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, blender, rice cooker, pots and pans, and plenty of dishes and utensils. The bathroom is cozy and serviceable with a claw foot tub/shower combination, large mirror and a medicine cabinet for your toiletries.

MAIN BEDROOM is conveniently located next to the bathroom and has a closet with hanging rod, shelves and dresser. All bed linens, pillows and towels are provided. The second bedroom, which is right off of the kitchen, includes a daybed with trundle, desk, and bookshelf with many interesting reads. The closet in this room features a stackable washer/dryer, which makes doing laundry very convenient.

PARKING provided in the driveway, which includes a carport. If, like myself, you do not have a vehicle, the house is just two blocks from a bus stop and 3.5 blocks from the Fairview Heights stop on the Crenshaw-LAX light rail line (scheduled to open in Summer 2020). Public transportation is very accessible in this area; and, of course, you have the option of using Lyft or Uber. Additional amenities include monthly professional housekeeping, weekly laundering/changing of linens and towels, Wifi, cable, and yard maintenance. All amenities are included in the monthly rental price.

OWNER is a professional artist and educator who lives in the detached, converted garage at the back of the property. I will respect your privacy, but will be available to answer questions and provide assistance, if needed. I will require regular access to the washer/dryer.

OTHER GUESTS will occupy the rear unit that is operated as a vacation rental. As a tenant in the main house, you will not be expected to interact with guests other than to share the driveway for parking when they have a rental car and know that they will pass through the yard to their unit (and occasionally sit out in the back yard). In most cases, the guests will be out all day sightseeing.

PET is Dilip, who is a Chi-terrier mix. Although the dog does come into the yard, he is never out if I am not home. Dilip is very friendly and most guests enjoy interacting with him.

HOUSE RULES: no excessive drinking, no smoking (including marijuana--NOT a 420 friendly rental), no drug use, no parties, no unapproved visitors, quiet hours of 10 pm-7 am, no pets, etc.

IF INTERESTED in this rental, please send me a message with dates/length of stay needed, purpose of your time in this area, and a little about yourself. Rental will require first months rent plus security deposit. Current employment information, credit check, and background check required. Lease term 1-6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 East 66th Street have any available units?
1116 East 66th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 1116 East 66th Street have?
Some of 1116 East 66th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 East 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1116 East 66th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 East 66th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1116 East 66th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 1116 East 66th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1116 East 66th Street offers parking.
Does 1116 East 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 East 66th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 East 66th Street have a pool?
No, 1116 East 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1116 East 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 1116 East 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 East 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 East 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 East 66th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 East 66th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with GarageInglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Inglewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles