51216 Longmeadow Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction tennis court

(Booked June-August 2019 and December-March 2020 April Available at a Premium Rate all other months available)Enjoy country club living behind the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club! This magnificent contemporary-styled Monaco model solar home features a comfortable great room , large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office. The bright, open kitchen has granite slab counters, custom backsplash, upgraded stainless appliances, and breakfast nook. The luxurious master suite includes dual vanities, custom tile backsplash, glass step-in shower and large walk-in closet. Extras include the builder-installed solar system, separate laundry room, ceiling fans throughout and 2-car garage. Outside, relax on the covered patio, and low maintenance desert landscaping. Your resort living community amenities include fitness tennis, pickle ball, pools, indoor driving range, state-of-the-art clubhouse.What a place to spend your vacation.