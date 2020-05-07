All apartments in Indio
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

51216 Longmeadow Street

51216 Longmeadow St · (909) 225-7631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51216 Longmeadow St, Indio, CA 92201
Indian Palms Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
(Booked June-August 2019 and December-March 2020 April Available at a Premium Rate all other months available)Enjoy country club living behind the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club! This magnificent contemporary-styled Monaco model solar home features a comfortable great room , large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office. The bright, open kitchen has granite slab counters, custom backsplash, upgraded stainless appliances, and breakfast nook. The luxurious master suite includes dual vanities, custom tile backsplash, glass step-in shower and large walk-in closet. Extras include the builder-installed solar system, separate laundry room, ceiling fans throughout and 2-car garage. Outside, relax on the covered patio, and low maintenance desert landscaping. Your resort living community amenities include fitness tennis, pickle ball, pools, indoor driving range, state-of-the-art clubhouse.What a place to spend your vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51216 Longmeadow Street have any available units?
51216 Longmeadow Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51216 Longmeadow Street have?
Some of 51216 Longmeadow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51216 Longmeadow Street currently offering any rent specials?
51216 Longmeadow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51216 Longmeadow Street pet-friendly?
No, 51216 Longmeadow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 51216 Longmeadow Street offer parking?
Yes, 51216 Longmeadow Street does offer parking.
Does 51216 Longmeadow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51216 Longmeadow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51216 Longmeadow Street have a pool?
Yes, 51216 Longmeadow Street has a pool.
Does 51216 Longmeadow Street have accessible units?
No, 51216 Longmeadow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51216 Longmeadow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51216 Longmeadow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 51216 Longmeadow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 51216 Longmeadow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
