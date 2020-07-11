/
luxury apartments
45 Luxury Apartments for rent in Indio, CA
Desert River Estates
49131 Hohokam River Street
49131 Hohokam River Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,200
3468 sqft
ID134 - Casa Coachella. Upon arriving to the front door, you are welcomed by a gas fire pit which is one of the amazing additions that this home offers. You will love the open floor plan as it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing.
49339 Constitution Drive
49339 Constitution Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4588 sqft
This amazing home located behind the gates of Madison Estates has nearly 4,600 square feet of open living space and sits on over a half acre lot.
Desert River Estates
49700 Gila River Street
49700 Gila River Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3150 sqft
All other months available. Perfect desert family retreat. Fabulous 4 Bed plus office, 3.5 bath home. Oversized corner lot w/ 3200 sq. Ft. open great room floor plan w/large builtin media niche w/ beautiful fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Indio
80800 Vista Bonita Trail
80800 Vista Bonita Trail, La Quinta, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
9200 sqft
Amazing estate on nearly two acres at La Quinta Polo Estates! Six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, including guest house. Approx. 9,200 sq. ft. on 1.99 acres. Featuring gated entry to towering portico and elegant formal entry hall.
Mountain View Country Club
51533 Via Sorrento
51533 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2975 sqft
Panoramic West mountain views across greenbelts and two fairways with awesome sunsets. This exceptional Belize is offered furnished with designer furnishings and shows like a model home.
Mountain View Country Club
51413 Via Sorrento
51413 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2975 sqft
Leased Jan thru Mar 2020. Gorgeous southwest mountain views. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita.
Mountain View Country Club
80425 Camarillo Way
80425 Camarillo Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
3011 sqft
The panoramic water and mountain views across the 15th fairway from this elevated southern exposure lot are endless.
Rancho La Quinta
48594 Vista Palomino
48594 Vista Palomino, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4243 sqft
One of a kind Montana 3 estate featuring spectacular southeast views of the Santa Rosa mountains, double fairways (holes 11 & 12 Pate) waterfalls and lakes being leased turn key furnished---truly one of the best locations in the development.
Rancho La Quinta
49519 Montana Way
49519 Montana Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
3077 sqft
Stunning Montana 1 with spectacular South West facing location. These views are captivating! Gorgeous backyard with designer patio furniture and Infinity pebble tec pool and spa.
Rancho La Quinta
49295 Vista Estrella
49295 Vista Estrella, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,950
2850 sqft
Simply gorgeous! Overlooking the 12th Green on the Pate Course, with highly sought-after Western Mountain Views, this EXPANDED ENCANTO 1 has been Upgraded Beyond Compare, with finishes found only in Custom Estate Homes.
Country Club of the Desert
80285 VIA PONTITO
80285 Via Pontito, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
3043 sqft
For Min. 1 year lease, this fantastic 4Bd/5Ba custom home with private pool and spa situated on pristine golf course and Lake with spacious and open floor plan within the Hideaway Golf Club - private gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Indio
76955 Avenida Fernando
76955 Avenida Fernando, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
2586 sqft
Rates may vary. Los Estados just a short walk to La Quinta Resort & Club. Beautiful 2586 sf. three bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with fairway and mountain views. King Size beds in all three bedrooms.
50105 Calle Rosarita
50105 Calle Rosarita, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,080
1922 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Three Bedroom with Casita located on the La Quinta Resort's 10th Tee of the Mountain Course. Gorgeous Southwestern Mountain Views on an elevated lot. Charming, Inviting Courtyard paved with Quartzite.
Norman Course
81725 Tiburon Drive
81725 Tiburon Drive, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3222 sqft
Some months still available. Stunning contemporary, just remodeled. Gorgeous southern mountain panoramic vistas on the 14th fairway of the Greg Norman Course in PGA West.
Rancho La Quinta
78758 Via Carmel
78758 Via Carmel, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,750
2648 sqft
Now available for all of 2021. 90 day minimum preferred. Rancho La Quinta Country Club - 5 Star Vacation Rental!! Spectacular elevated breathtaking North West golf course & mountain views.
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
475 Tomahawk Drive
475 Tomahawk Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3082 sqft
Available for the 2020-2021 season. Lucky tenant can apply for club or full golf club membership. One of a kind contemporary south facing Ocotillo 1 perfect for entertaining.
Norman Course
81345 Kingston Heath
81345 Kingston Heath, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
4370 sqft
Stunning Lake & Mountain Views from this gorgeous Greg Norman beauty! This four bedroom luxury home is the perfect place to enjoy your desert escape! Featuring a gourmet kitchen, lots of indoor/outdoor living space, stainless steel appliances, game
PGA West
55171 Inverness Way
55171 Inverness, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3031 sqft
PGA West trophy property this Legend 40 sits directly in line with the flag of Alcatraz!. 3 bed / 3.5 bath 3,031 sq. ft. popular, well built floor plan has been beautifully customized and is offered furnished per inventory.
45590 Appian Way
45590 Appian Way, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3217 sqft
Beautiful designer furnished Ministrelli semi-custom home with spectacular triple fairway and south mountain views has 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths includes spacious guest casita.
75651 Mclachlin Circle
75651 Mclachlin Circle, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
4104 sqft
Welcome to your vacation retreat! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home located in the Avondale community has over 4,000 sq.ft. of living space, a beautiful private pool & spa, and vast kitchen.
75635 Painted Desert Drive
75635 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3116 sqft
The owners sparred no expense on this beautiful MID Century Indian Wells remodel. Three luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, bar, dining, and family room all compliment open floor plan living. Gourmet kitchen went thru a full remodel also.
Andalusia
58355 Carmona
58355 Carmona, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3889 sqft
Best views in Coachella Valley - panoramic south and west vistas, mountains, lakes, fairways, lush landscapes and spectacular sunsets.
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
54900 Avenida Herrera
54900 Avenida Herrera, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3084 sqft
$10,000 per month during months of May - October. Will not be rented out monthly during season. This property has it all! A stunning home, beautifully landscaped outdoor space with pool and spa all surrounded by spectacular mountain views.
77263 Calle Mazatlan
77263 Calle Mazatlan, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2286 sqft
Rates may vary. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: two queen beds, 3rd bedroom: Queen. You'll fall in love with this beautifully remodeled turnkey Seville plan (2,286 sq ft.
