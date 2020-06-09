39451 Camino Piscina

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

LONG TERM LEASE. Set in front of the lake on the 3rd hole of the Sun City Shadow Hills Executive Golf Course this gorgeous Avalino plan home is a stunning example of picturesque views only found in the Desert! Built in 2009 to 1763 SF (est.) this 2 bed, 2 bath home has been upgraded to an outstanding level. The curb appeal has been enhanced to include beautifully designed pathways, a front patio that wraps around the side and is shaded by mature palms trees. Inside, the home is immaculately maintained. The Kitchen has granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with dual ovens. The Master Bathroom has dual sinks, oval tub & a glass-enclosed shower. The Den/Office has all the room needed to make your day productive or could be converted to a 3rd bedroom. The back patio is spectacular with lake, golf course and mountain views. The backyard is even more enjoyable with the built-in BBQ and Alumawood patio cover making it a perfect place to enjoy the warm desert evenings or entertain friends & family.