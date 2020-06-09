All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 39451 Camino Piscina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
39451 Camino Piscina
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:55 AM

39451 Camino Piscina

39451 Camino Piscina · (760) 732-5867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

39451 Camino Piscina, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
LONG TERM LEASE. Set in front of the lake on the 3rd hole of the Sun City Shadow Hills Executive Golf Course this gorgeous Avalino plan home is a stunning example of picturesque views only found in the Desert! Built in 2009 to 1763 SF (est.) this 2 bed, 2 bath home has been upgraded to an outstanding level. The curb appeal has been enhanced to include beautifully designed pathways, a front patio that wraps around the side and is shaded by mature palms trees. Inside, the home is immaculately maintained. The Kitchen has granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with dual ovens. The Master Bathroom has dual sinks, oval tub & a glass-enclosed shower. The Den/Office has all the room needed to make your day productive or could be converted to a 3rd bedroom. The back patio is spectacular with lake, golf course and mountain views. The backyard is even more enjoyable with the built-in BBQ and Alumawood patio cover making it a perfect place to enjoy the warm desert evenings or entertain friends & family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39451 Camino Piscina have any available units?
39451 Camino Piscina has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39451 Camino Piscina have?
Some of 39451 Camino Piscina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39451 Camino Piscina currently offering any rent specials?
39451 Camino Piscina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39451 Camino Piscina pet-friendly?
No, 39451 Camino Piscina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 39451 Camino Piscina offer parking?
No, 39451 Camino Piscina does not offer parking.
Does 39451 Camino Piscina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39451 Camino Piscina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39451 Camino Piscina have a pool?
No, 39451 Camino Piscina does not have a pool.
Does 39451 Camino Piscina have accessible units?
No, 39451 Camino Piscina does not have accessible units.
Does 39451 Camino Piscina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39451 Camino Piscina has units with dishwashers.
Does 39451 Camino Piscina have units with air conditioning?
No, 39451 Camino Piscina does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 39451 Camino Piscina?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with GymIndio Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indio Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CA
Banning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity