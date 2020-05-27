All apartments in Indian Wells
76795 Robin Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:05 AM

76795 Robin Drive

76795 Robin Drive · (760) 567-6619
Location

76795 Robin Drive, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1776 sqft

Amenities

Back on the market! Wonderful, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished Sandpiper condo in Indian Wells Country Club. Clean and bright with absolutely gorgeous south, slightly west mountain views! Back patio overlooks the beautifully landscaped grounds, with the sunken community pool and BBQ area. Mid century modern feel. Kitchen is original with newer appliances. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new showers. Original cabinetry in good condition. Neutral carpeting throughout. Inside laundry room. Center courtyard off the two bedrooms is very private and leads to the two car detached garage, just steps away. Ideal location close to schools, shopping, Tennis Gardens and El Paseo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76795 Robin Drive have any available units?
76795 Robin Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76795 Robin Drive have?
Some of 76795 Robin Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76795 Robin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
76795 Robin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76795 Robin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 76795 Robin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 76795 Robin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 76795 Robin Drive does offer parking.
Does 76795 Robin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76795 Robin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76795 Robin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 76795 Robin Drive has a pool.
Does 76795 Robin Drive have accessible units?
No, 76795 Robin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 76795 Robin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 76795 Robin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76795 Robin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 76795 Robin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
