Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
940 Calla Ave #3
940 Calla Ave #3

940 Calla Avenue · No Longer Available
Imperial Beach
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
Location

940 Calla Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
microwave
carpet
WONDERFUL IMPERIAL BEACH 2-BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE! - Super adorable 2-story townhouse for rent in Imperial Beach. The home features 2 large bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This spacious floor plan has a combination dining room with a fully equipped kitchen, including refrigerator, microwave and gas stove. There is tile flooring throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs. Complex features a community pool and on-site laundry. Water, sewer and trash are all paid. The unit comes with 1 assigned parking space, but there is ample street parking. Prefer no pets but 1 cat may be considered. Close to shopping, transportation, the beach, and easy commuting to Coronado and 32nd Street Naval Bases. Call 619-746-6547 ext 105 to find out how you can take a look!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4614470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Calla Ave #3 have any available units?
940 Calla Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 940 Calla Ave #3 have?
Some of 940 Calla Ave #3's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Calla Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
940 Calla Ave #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Calla Ave #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Calla Ave #3 is pet friendly.
Does 940 Calla Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 940 Calla Ave #3 does offer parking.
Does 940 Calla Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Calla Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Calla Ave #3 have a pool?
Yes, 940 Calla Ave #3 has a pool.
Does 940 Calla Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 940 Calla Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Calla Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Calla Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Calla Ave #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Calla Ave #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
