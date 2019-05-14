940 Calla Ave #3

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

WONDERFUL IMPERIAL BEACH 2-BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE! - Super adorable 2-story townhouse for rent in Imperial Beach. The home features 2 large bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This spacious floor plan has a combination dining room with a fully equipped kitchen, including refrigerator, microwave and gas stove. There is tile flooring throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs. Complex features a community pool and on-site laundry. Water, sewer and trash are all paid. The unit comes with 1 assigned parking space, but there is ample street parking. Prefer no pets but 1 cat may be considered. Close to shopping, transportation, the beach, and easy commuting to Coronado and 32nd Street Naval Bases. Call 619-746-6547 ext 105 to find out how you can take a look!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4614470)