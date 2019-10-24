All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
905 3rd St
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:19 PM

905 3rd St

905 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

905 3rd Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live 3 Blocks Away From The Ocean!! - Available for Move-in October 14th, 2019

Great ranch style home only 3 blocks away from the beach.The house is nice and bright with two bedrooms and an updated kitchen. New plank flooring has been installed in through out the home, except for the bedrooms, they are carpet. This home is sitting on a nice bright corner and has a huge yard. Walk to restaurants, shops, and enjoy beach life.

Photo's will be updated to show the improvements that were made to the interior of the house.

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease.
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- Credit score of 650 or better and 2.8x rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.
- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.

PARKING: 1 car garage plus driveway

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: refrigerator, range/oven,

UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDG&E, water, trash.

PET & SMOKING POLICY:
-Dogs & Cats allowed, $250 pet deposit per pet, $25 monthly pet rent, no aggressive breeds allowed. Max 2 pets.
- No smokers.

For more information and to apply, visit www.hightideprop.com.

(RLNE5157418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 3rd St have any available units?
905 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 905 3rd St have?
Some of 905 3rd St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
905 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 905 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 905 3rd St offers parking.
Does 905 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 3rd St have a pool?
No, 905 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 905 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 905 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 905 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
