905 3rd St

Live 3 Blocks Away From The Ocean!! - Available for Move-in October 14th, 2019



Great ranch style home only 3 blocks away from the beach.The house is nice and bright with two bedrooms and an updated kitchen. New plank flooring has been installed in through out the home, except for the bedrooms, they are carpet. This home is sitting on a nice bright corner and has a huge yard. Walk to restaurants, shops, and enjoy beach life.



Photo's will be updated to show the improvements that were made to the interior of the house.



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease.

- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.

- Credit score of 650 or better and 2.8x rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.

- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.



PARKING: 1 car garage plus driveway



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: refrigerator, range/oven,



UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDG&E, water, trash.



PET & SMOKING POLICY:

-Dogs & Cats allowed, $250 pet deposit per pet, $25 monthly pet rent, no aggressive breeds allowed. Max 2 pets.

- No smokers.



For more information and to apply, visit www.hightideprop.com.



